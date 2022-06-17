ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Aberdeen Smittys take 13-10 record into Dakota Classic tournament in Sioux Falls region

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpmQf_0gDmblOU00

The Aberdeen Smittys will be one of 33 American Legion baseball teams headed to Sioux Falls area this weekend to take part in the Dakota Classic.

Six states will be represented at the tournament, including South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The Smittys (13-10) will play in Lennox Pool, joining Lennox, Sioux Falls Post 15, Lincoln North Star from Nebraska and Crookston, Minn. In total, there are seven pools.

There will be a championship bracket composed of eight teams, including the seven pool winners and a wild card team. The quarterfinals are scheduled to start on Sunday night. The tournament runs today through Monday.

Smittys rebound from 1-4 start

After dropping four of their first five games of the season, the Smittys have responded with two four-game winning streaks and, more recently, a three-game winning streak after a sweep of Groton Area and a 6-5 win over Jamestown, N.D.

But they are currently on a three-game losing streak, with their latest defeat being a 12-2 loss at Redfield on Monday.

Aberdeen coach Brandon Kusler is happy with the results he's gotten from his team thus far.

"I think we've gotten off to a pretty good start so far ... It's always good to be above .500. So we're really happy about that. But just the way that we've been playing and the way that the kids are coming to the yard every single day I've really been impressed with, and it's something that I think has looked a lot different than some teams in years past," Kusler said.

Pitching depth is a strength

There are 14 players on the Aberdeen roster, and Kusler said he's comfortable with all but a few of them pitching.

"I'm confident putting almost anybody on the mound, and that's gonna be big for us the rest of the season," he said.

Casey Vining has thrown the most innings for the Smittys with 31.2, starting in five of his seven appearances. He owns a 2-3 record along with an earned run average of 2.55, punching out 25 of the 142 batters he's faced.

Brian Holmstrom has started four games for the Smittys and owns a 1-2 record with an ERA of 3.85. Brock Martin has made six starts with a 3-3 record with a 3.15 ERA.

"They've been really consistent for us so far all year, and there's a reason that those three lead our team in innings pitched because every single time that they're out there, they're giving us the chance to win and they're mixing pitches really well and getting ahead in the counts," Kusler said. "(I'm) really confident when any of them are out there."

Drew Salfrank has started four games, striking out 18 batters with a 6.63 ERA. Josh Steinwandt has made five starts and has a 3.78 ERA.

Jaiden Smith, Nickolas Clemens, Phillip Zens, Andrew Woehl and Will Heinert are among the others players who have pitched in a game this season for the Smittys.

'I think we've been swinging our bats pretty well'

Offensively, the Smittys have been generally effective, getting shut out just twice. But in their last three games, they have scored just five runs while giving up 27.

"I think (the offense) is a little bit different game in and game out. For the most part this year, I feel like we've done a pretty good job offensively. The last three games, we've kind of taken a couple of steps back," Kusler said. "I think for the most part of this season, as a collective unit, I think we've been swinging our bats pretty well and scoring quite a bit of runs in multiple different ways. It's not just one, two or three guys doing it, it's our entire lineup."

Salfrank has been a strong leadoff hitter for Aberdeen.

He leads the team in batting average at .463, and has the second-highest on-base percentage (.532) and the second-best on-base plus slugging percentage (.488). He also leads the team in stolen bases with 12 on 16 attempts.

"It's really great because he gets on base quite a bit and he's one of the fastest guys in the world, and when he gets on base, a lot of times he's taking second base, so that's been big for us," Kusler said.

Vining leads the team in on-base plus slugging percentage at 1.124 to go along with the second-best batting average at .388. He's has been a staple in the Smittys' lineup in the three spot and leads the team in runs batted in with 13.

"He is a guy that can supply some power, and I think he's got quite a few extra-base hits ... but he's been pretty consistent to this point just putting balls in play and finding a way on base," Kusler said.

Zens (.392), Steinwandt (.311) and Heinert (.300) are among the other Smittys players hitting well. Steinwandt, and Clemens, both have 12 runs batted in.

Kusler said that while nobody really stands out offensively, the team has been solid.

"I think, top to bottom, it's been really consistent for us this year. I think a few guys have done a really good job ... Not always just getting hits, but just finding ways to get on base whether that's by walks or just putting balls in play," he said.

This is the sixth hear of the Dakota Classic tournament.

"It's a big tournament that draws a lot of teams, and we're gonna see some competition for sure, so we're all excited for it," Kusler said.

Aberdeen plays Sioux Falls Post 16 at 1:30 this afternoon and then plays Lennox at 4 p.m. Both games are in Lennox.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

DAKOTA CLASSIC: Sioux Falls West wins pool, Renner falls

SIOUX FALLS & RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As temperatures rose across South Dakota the action on the baseball diamond in the 2022 Dakota Classic Legion Baseball Tournament heated up as well. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Sioux Falls West clinching their pool championship with a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Post 8 Wins Twice At Dakota Classic

SIOUX FALLS – Post 8 rebounded from a Friday loss to win twice Saturday at the Dakota Classic, defeating Columbus (NE) 7-6 and Sioux Falls East 12-9. The Eights scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-2 lead over Columbus, then held on for the win. Jayden Wiebe tripled twice and drove in two runs. Lincoln Kienholz homered. Brecken Krueger pitched a complete-game victory.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yankton (SD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Yankton, SD?. Yankton, South Dakota, is widely known as the River City due to its closeness to Missouri River and the significant role it played during the settlement and development of the city. This region had an official headcount...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redfield, SD
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
City
Aberdeen, SD
State
North Dakota State
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
State
Nebraska State
sdpb.org

Despite heat wave, Sioux Falls Pride brings out thousands

Despite a 96-degree heatwave, thousands of people gathered in downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. For Sioux Falls resident Kameron Nelson, Pride is a celebration of the freedom to love the way one chooses. . “Love is love. There’s a ton of people out here today celebrating...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bison attack; Hot weekend weather; Diaper donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday!. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with the latest news and weather for Friday, June 17. KELOLAND Media Group is accepting donations for the Teddy Bear Den as part of our parent company’s Nexstar Founder’s Day of Giving today. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Sioux Falls Pride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People from all over the state gathered in Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday morning for the 2022 Sioux Falls Pride parade and festival. The parade started the day and led right to the festival. There are still more events this weekend to celebrate Pride. At...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: June 18th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You’re invited the celebrate the local LGBTQ and Two-Spirit community at the Pride Festival & Parade in downtown Sioux Falls. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 8th & Dakota and proceeds to the 8th & Railroad Center where the festival begins at 11 a.m. Activities include live music, food, drag performances and drag storytimes. Admission is free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakota Classic#The Aberdeen Smittys#American Legion#Sioux Falls Post 15#Lincoln North Star
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: June 19th

Garretson, SD (KELO) — Palisades State Park near Garretson, SD is hosting a Father’s Day Fishing outing at the Balancing Rock Trail. The event is for the entire family and starts at 10 a.m. No fishing license is required and bait is provided. There will be a limited number of poles available.
GARRETSON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Earth State Park summer concert series continues Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Good Earth State Park, located southeast of Sioux Falls, will continue its summer concert series Sunday at 4 PM. The concert is one of several that go on at the park over the course of the summer. Eclectic Americana, a band local to the region, will play tonight. The food truck Hunny Bunny will be available to patrons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amazon’s opening in Sioux Falls delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A representative from Amazon said the company has experienced delays opening in Sioux Falls. Amazon Regional Spokesperson, Scott Seroka, wrote to Dakota News Now, confirming that the Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse is experiencing delays opening in Sioux Falls. We’re still excited to launch this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will the rest of summer be this hot?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend’s heat wave is grabbing many people’s attention with temperatures expected to soar 15 to 20 degrees above normal at times. You won’t have to look far to find hot weather in KELOLAND this weekend. And with the official start of summer arriving next week, it will be interesting to follow the hot weather trends.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
q957.com

Listening area remains under NWS Heat Advisory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The KELO Radio listening area remains under a National Weather Service Heat Advisory through 10 p.m. Monday. At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the NWS recorded a temperature of 98. At the same time, KELO.com News had a car thermometer reading of 101 in central Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls celebrating Pride this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Pride parade and festival take over downtown Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. But this year’s parade won’t run down Phillips Avenue. Instead, it will begin at 8th and Dakota and head east to 8th and Railroad Center. That’s where the festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls holds Pride Parade and Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today was the Sioux Falls Pride Parade, and many people were excited to celebrate with some free mom hugs. Melissa Hofer was at the parade today and was offering free mom hugs to anyone wanting support at the parade. She says this is especially important to her with her field of work.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind...
KELOLAND TV

Reunion from Ukraine; pride parade; motorcycle crash recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, June 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The war in Ukraine delayed a reunion for a Sioux Falls family, but grandma and grandpa are now in the same city as their daughter and grandkids.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Go big or go home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all heard the phrase, go big or go home. Some students in Sioux Falls took that phrase to heart with their class project this past year. “It’s an open floor plan,” CTE instructor Nick Opdahl said. CTE instructor Nick Opdahl...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

A Hot and Humid Weekend. Saturday First Alert Forecast

Following the events at the Idaho Pride Parade, where 31 individuals were arrested, additional security can be expected at the Sioux Falls Pride Parade and Festival. Highlights from Harrisburg-Brookings, Shakopee-Yankton and Lennox-Aberdeen. High heat a reminder to not leave children alone in cars. Updated: 18 hours ago. With temperatures reaching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls City Council to meet twice on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There will be two meetings of the Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday. At the 4 pm Informational meeting the council will receive reports from the Multi-Cultural center and South Dakota Municipal League Board of Directors. At the 6 pm Regular meeting of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
American News

American News

385
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy