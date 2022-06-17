ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Butch Dill

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. [AP] — A gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama church, killing two people and wounding a third at a small group meeting before being taken into custody Thursday.

The attack occurred at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, said Police Capt. Shane Ware. He said emergency dispatchers got a call at around 6:20 p.m. reporting an active shooter at the church.

A suspect was detained and the wounded victim was being treated at a hospital. Police declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack, and said another briefing was planned for Friday.

The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night, The Associated Press reported. “There will be no program, simply eat and have time for fellowship,” the flyer read.

In Vestavia Hills, investigators remained at the scene hours past nightfall, with yellow police tape cordoning off the church complex and emergency police and fire vehicles with flashing lights blocking the route to the church. The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives dispatched agents to the scene.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement late Thursday lamenting what she called the shocking and tragic loss of life at the church. Although she said she was glad to hear the suspect was in custody, she wrote: “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere.”

Comments / 0

 

