ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Why I Don't Need to Be Called a Genius Like My Father

By Ada Calhoun
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXtsD_0gDmadMt00

My father, now 80, a successful art critic, has always locked himself in a room to write. I didn’t disturb him when he was working. At 46, I have written over the years in coffee shops, libraries, kitchens, parks, while watching Wonder Pets with toddlers, and once during an active Nerf gun fight between my son and some neighbors.

My father is widely considered to be a genius. I have always been called “a hard worker.” I think that’s at least partly because the concept of “genius” is connected to the performance of being one. Geniuses need space and time and quiet. They should not be expected to help with homework, cook, clean, or pay bills. There is something about being brilliant, I came to believe, that goes hand in hand with shutting yourself off from the world. Maybe a genius doesn’t even enjoy the process of creation. Maybe they pace, grumble, and tear their hair out. But they have to do it. For Art.

I have always believed this. But lately I’ve started to question the premise that men—and it is, typically, men —should be tiptoed around on the grounds that their genius makes them exempt from daily obligations.

Read More: How I Lost Myself to Motherhood

When I was working on my new book, which is in part about my father and about our shared hero, the poet Frank O’Hara, I read about many writers and painters of mid-century New York who had roomy offices and studios and did not do childcare. And I wondered if there isn’t something about adopting the habits of a genius that can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you don’t have to tend to your own or your children’s earthly needs, of course you’re able to go deeper in your work.

While I believe that many so-called geniuses are actual geniuses—and that my father indeed is one—I would wager that not everyone who has claimed the dispensations of genius deserves it. For every Bob Dylan I suspect there are a hundred guys who just read On the Road 12 times too many. Too often we mistake being a jerk for creativity. We privilege neurosis and distance as hallmarks of the creative process. We mistake selfishness for The Muse.

In her review of Blake Bailey’s biography of Philip Roth, Monica Hesse took apart an implication that Roth should never have been asked to run to the store because of his genius: “Why is it unreasonable for Philip Roth to be asked to purchase an ingredient for the dinner he is presumably going to eat? Who purchased the rest of the groceries? One assumes it was [his first wife] Maggie. Was her day not ‘interrupted’ when she shopped for and prepared the meal? What is the difference between a ‘thin pretext’ and a valid request, other than whether the asker is Philip Roth…?”

Read More: Gen X Women Get Less Sleep Than Any Other Generation. What’s Keeping Them Up?

I recently asked my therapist if to be a great writer, rather than just a bestselling writer, I should have stayed single, not had kids, shut out the world—if those things would mean I could one day be as good a writer as my father or, dare to dream, O’Hara himself—if, in other words, in another lifetime, I could have been a genius, too. Or, at the very least, should I have seized more space and time and quiet for myself, done less running to the store for dinner ingredients? Perhaps the geniuses are onto something and any of us who wants to make stuff should close a door now and then.

“Your father had a 34-year head start,” she said. “Your son will be out of the house in less than five years. Then you can close a door and work all day every day for 40 years if you want. Personally, I’d rather read something by someone who had a full life before locking out the world.”

Read More: How the ‘Authority Gap’ Between Men and Women Hurts Us All

I like this way of thinking about it, that artists and writers willing to sacrifice a rich, full life for solitude in order to have the trappings of the word genius are doing themselves—and maybe even their art—a disservice, playing a dangerous game, putting all their eggs in one basket. If your work is all you have and your work isn’t well received, or stops being satisfying, what are you left with? If being a “genius” is your identity, what happens when you’re not recognized in your own time or, worse, you stop finding satisfaction in your work?

The fact is writing is incredibly important to me, and yet I also don’t want to miss out on the multiplicity of life. I take time away from writing to cook and clean and spend time with friends. I understand that this means that, whatever I make, by the current definition of the word I will likely never be called a genius. And yet, I don’t mind. Surrendering that pure identity for a life full of connections and love? I’m happy to make that trade.

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

Fran Lebowitz: ‘My greatest achievement? Not killing anyone. I’ve been tempted’

Born in New Jersey, Fran Lebowitz, 71, had a column in Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine in the 1970s. Her first book, a collection of essays entitled Metropolitan Life, became a bestseller, as did her second, Social Studies. In 2021, her documentary series Pretend It’s a City premiered on Netflix and was nominated for an Emmy. She lives in New York City and brings her show An Evening with Fran Lebowitz to the UK later this month.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Blake Bailey
Person
Philip Roth
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geniuses#Maternity#Nerf
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tracey Folly

A fortune teller said my grandmother would live to be 120, and my grandmother believed her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother knew she would not live forever, but she thought she would live to be a lot older than most people. When she was a young girl, a fortune teller said she would live to be 120 years old, and she believed her. She bragged about it all the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 3 Decides He 'Doesn't Want to be a Father Anymore'

Are stepparents responsible for funding their stepchildren’s lives?. Integrating into a new family as a step-parent can be an incredibly tricky process. This can be especially difficult if the children are not in support of the new step-parent joining their life, and rebel at the idea.
Upworthy

Elliot Page says he experiences ‘euphoria’ for simply existing after coming out as trans

Elliot Page says the joy of simply existing feels euphoric to the actor, after transitioning in 2020. The actor spoke to Esquire magazine ahead of Pride Month and discussed his emotions about coming out as transgender in December 2020. “I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself," he said, adding that he is finally finding himself after all these years. "I know I look different to others, but to me, I’m just starting to look like myself." He said the experience of finding his true self was one of the greatest joys he felt. "I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

TIME

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy