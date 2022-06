BALTIMORE — The Rays are looking to put a good finish on a rough road trip this afternoon when they face the Orioles, first pitch at 1:35 p.m. Veteran Corey Kluber will be on the mound for the Rays, having pitched well for most of the season but not here at Camden Yards. On a hot May 22, Kluber lasted just three innings, throwing 73 pitches while allowing two runs with five hits and two walks.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO