Waunakee family part of clinical trial for XLH treatment

Thanks to one Waunakee family and others involved in a clinical trial, a treatment has been found for XLH, a painful condition that weakens bones, causing bow-leggedness, knock knees and weak teeth.

When Lexi Meier was 7, her parents, Carrie and Mike Meier, enrolled her in the clinical trial for Crysvita, the medication the FDA approved two years ago that allows the body to properly absorb and process phosphate. Lexi is the XLH ambassador for Wisconsin this year, and on June 23, she will receive a proclamation from the governor recognizing the day as XLH Day during June, XLH Awareness Month.

Carrie Meier calls the treatment “life-changing,” saying in children, it can allow strong bone development, and in adults, it helps with arthritic pain resulting from the condition.

X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) is a rare condition that affects bones, muscles and teeth due to the excessive loss of phosphate. Mike was diagnosed at 6, and while he was treated, Carrie called the previous medication a “Band Aid.”

At age 30, Mike, a Waunakee firefighter, began to experience arthritic pain, especially going up and down stairs, she said.

“His feeling was, if we can fix what I have going on right now as an adult, we have to put [Lexi] in this trial,” Carrie Meier said.

The Meiers knew the risks were low, and Lexi’s doctor had encouraged them. Their participation allowed Lexi to begin the medicine two years before anyone else.

“We like to tell her she made a difference for other kids,” Carrie Meier said.

The clinical trial took place in Indianapolis, where the mother and daughter would spend three days at a time for blood draws and extensive testing.

She and Lexi remembered going during her ninth birthday, Lexi’s golden.

“That was a tough day because he drew so much blood and she was exhausted,” Meier said, adding the doctors did ultrasounds of Lexi’s kidneys, echocardiogram of her heart, walking tests where they timed her walking, X-rays of hands and legs and urine tests.

The bright spot was the Indianapolis Zoo, located right next to the hotel they stayed in, trainers are picked for a dolphin show. Lexi was the dolphin trainer on that birthday.

Prior to taking the medication, Lexi said she experienced night pain in her knees and elbows.

“We’d do ice and I would rub her knees, but she was starting to wake up in the middle of the night with pain,” Carrie Meier said, adding Lexi’s doctors were concerned as well.

Now that pain is gone, and Lexi’s legs are developing normally. Her father also takes the medication and is noticing a difference in both his bones and his teeth.

Meier said her husband’s condition is not as severe as others, as some use walkers.

Lexi is now an ambassador for XLH, helping to advocate for those with the disease. She is taking Crysvita, the medication she started during the clinical trial, with two injections every two weeks for the rest of her life. Carrie Meier is an EMT and assistant director of Dane County Emergency Management, so she can easily administer the injections.

Lexi will be a seventh grader starting middle school at St. John’s in the fall. She especially enjoys playing volleyball.

The cost of pharmaceuticals has been eye-opening, Carrie Meier said, adding she is thankful it’s covered under their insurance. Advocates for XLH patients are trying to help fund the treatment for those not covered. They are also trying to locate individuals with the rare condition who stopped taking the earlier, less effective medication and would benefit from Crysvita. Many are no longer being followed by their doctor.

“We’ve been trying to help with advocacy that way,” Meier said. “Now that there is a treatment to help with pain as an adult, we want to find people that might have this disease and not know that there’s treatment out there.”

In addition to those with the genetic predisposition to XLH, others have spontaneous cases, such as Meiers’ friend from Spring Green who was diagnosed at 18 months after her mother noticed her bowed legs and their neighbor, a pediatrician, began asking colleagues about it.

“That’s the other thing we wonder is, are there other kiddos out there that maybe have it and because it’s so rare, doctors aren’t thinking about it?” Meier said, adding that it is often thought to be hereditary.

In 2019, the Meiers held a fundraiser for the XLH Network at Waun-A-Bowl that raised $7,000 for the organization. Individuals with XLH can find support and learn more through that network at https://www.xlhnetwork.org .

“So we’re trying to help build that awareness, and that’s why we’ve been working around the country with our other partners, those with XLH, to do these proclamations,” Meier said.