ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Leaders meet in Madrid to mark world day to fight drought

By CIARÁN GILES
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbIOK_0gDmZLdS00
Spain World Desertification FILE - A mother helps her malnourished son stand after he collapsed near their hut in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Politicians and experts met in Madrid on Friday, June 17, 2022, to discuss ways to tackle drought and the increasing spread of deserts across the globe. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File) (Brian Inganga)

MADRID — (AP) — Politicians and experts met in Madrid on Friday to discuss ways to tackle drought and the increasing spread of deserts across the globe.

"The consequences of drought can affect up to three quarters of humanity by 2050. There is nowhere to hide if we are unable or unwilling to avert the severe alterations we are inflicting on the planet," Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification, or UNCCD, said at the opening of the meeting.

"Let us be prepared to confront the new reality,'' he added.

The half-day meeting is being held to mark the United Nations’ World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Thiaw said half the world population was expected to face severe water scarcity in the next eight years, adding that that could lead to as many as 700 million people — or about 10% of the world’s population — being at risk of being displaced during that period.

The meeting brought together numerous experts, including Kenya’s Patricia Kombo, founder of the PaTree Initiative to help Kenya achieve 10% forest cover by getting students to plant trees.

“I know majority of you have never come across drought,” said Kombo. “But I would like to tell you how drought feels like. Clean and safe drinking water is like a diamond. Three meals a day is a dream.”

She said communities had turned to violence because of the lack of food and water.

“You are fighting for the only available resources,” she said. “We are fighting for water.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke at the meeting and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres was to make an address by video.

The UNCCD says that between 1900 and 2019, droughts have impacted 2.7 billion people in the world, and caused 11.7 million deaths.

Spain’s Ecological Transition ministry says 75% of Spanish land is vulnerable to desertification and this is increasing.

The meeting comes as Spain is suffering an unusually early heat wave that has helped fuel wildfires across the country.

The focus of the meeting will be on encouraging early action to prevent disastrous outcomes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Europe braces for blistering June weekend heat

France, Spain and other western European nations braced on Saturday for a sweltering June weekend that is set to break records and sparked concern about forest fires and the effects of climate change. The weather on Saturday will represent a peak of a June heatwave that is in line with...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

A punishing heatwave broke a string of records in France and Britain on Friday as Spain battled to contain forest fires that forced hundreds from their homes. The hot weather is in line with warnings from scientists that heatwaves will be more intense and hit earlier than usual thanks to climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Pedro Sánchez
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#World Population#Water Scarcity#Water Resources#Politicians#Unccd#The United Nations#Resou
ARTnews

Drought Reveals 3,400-Year-Old Sunken City in the Tigris River

Click here to read the full article. A team of German and Kurdish archaeologists excavated a 3,400-year-old city in Kemune from the Mittani Empire along the Tigris River last week. Due to a severe drought in Iraq, the settlement surfaced from the Mosul reservoir. The city complex includes a palace that had previously been unearthed in 2018 as well as several large buildings that might comprise the city center, Zachiku. Researchers believe it may have been an important location under the Mittani Empire (ca. 1550–1350 BCE), which had control over large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria. Since Iraq is one of...
WORLD
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drought threatens northern Italy crops as heatwave grips Europe

Northern Italian regions risk losing up to half their agricultural output due to a drought, a farm lobby has warned, as Europe is gripped by sweltering temperatures.The country’s longest river, the Po, is experiencing its worst drought for 70 years, leaving large sections of the northern waterway completely dried up, jeopardising irrigation.Rivers and lakes in central Italy were also lower than normal for this time of the year and the crisis was highlighting “the consequences of climate change on the peninsula”, said the ANBI, who manage water supply for irrigation in the country.CIA, an agricultural lobby group, called for emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Phys.org

Italy's Po Valley rations water amid record drought

Italy's rich northern Lombardy region prepared to declare a state of emergency Thursday over a record drought which is threatening crops and has forced towns in the Po Valley to ration water. "It's an extremely delicate situation," regional chief Attilio Fontana told reporters as the valley, which stretches across the...
INDUSTRY
BBC

India water: Hundreds jostle to reach well

People in Khadimal village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra have been forced to risk their lives every day for one bucket of water. The village is in Amravati district in Maharashtra's drought-prone Vidarbha region, which also faces frequent heat waves. The residents say the local village council sends...
INDIA
The Independent

Europe heatwave: Forest fires hit Spain as France prepares for record-high temperatures

Extreme heat blanketing Western Europe this weekend is likely to be only a “foretaste of future”, climate scientists and meteorologists have warned.Temperature records could be broken in France, Spain and Italy during a sweltering Saturday and Sunday.The mercury nudged above 40C in parts of France on Friday – the hottest ever June day in 11 different areas – but could climb up to 42C on Saturday.So fierce is the heat that the health ministry has activated a special helpline, while the Red Cross is distributing fresh water to the homeless in Toulouse amid fears of people dying in the scorching...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Europe heatwave: Outdoor events banned in parts of France

Outdoor public events have been banned in an area of France as a record breaking heatwave sweeps across Europe. Concerts and large public gatherings have been called off in the Gironde department around Bordeaux. On Thursday, parts of France hit 40C earlier in the year than ever before, with temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Climate change is turning more of Central Asia into desert

The rapid expansion will have significant impacts on ecosystems and the people and animals who rely on them. You have full access to this article via your institution. As global temperatures rise, desert climates have spread north by up to 100 kilometres in parts of Central Asia since the 1980s, a climate assessment reveals1.
ENVIRONMENT
Andrei Tapalaga

3,400-Year-Old Forgotten City Emerges From Tigris River

The archaeological site of Kemune in the dried-up area of the Mosul reservoirUniversity of Tuebingen. The signs of climate change are becoming more obvious, especially in the western part of Asia where temperatures are reaching new high records. The most significant case is in Iraq where extreme drought has lowered the water levels in the Tigris River, unveiling the ruins of an ancient city.
Phys.org

Record early heatwave sweeps France as fires flare in Spain

French officials urged caution Thursday as a record pre-summer heatwave spread across the country from Spain, where authorities were fighting forest fires on a sixth day of sweltering temperatures. The Meteo France weather service said it was the earliest hot spell ever to hit the country, worsening a drought caused...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy