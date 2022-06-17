ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

55-year-old man drowns in Lawrence County

By Nick Matoney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOLANT, Pa. — State police are looking for witnesses after a 55-year-old man drowned in Lawrence County. The incident...

Authorities Investigate Lawrence County Thefts

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of thefts that occurred last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, multiple thefts from vehicles parked on Ellwood Road in Wayne Township were reported last week. Police believe that these thefts occurred between midnight and 6:30am on Tuesday (June 14th).
Lawrence County man rescued after being trapped under ATV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An hours-long search and rescue mission for a man in Lawrence County has ended.Emergency crews were called out just before ten o'clock this morning after learning a man was trapped underneath an ATV in Mahoning Township.Authorities said they spent five hours looking for him, hiking up difficult terrain, and battling extreme heat."This is 1,100 acres of old strip mines that 4-wheelers like the ride. They don't know how dangerous some of the trails are," Francis Exposito, the Mahoning Township Fire Chief, said."It's a very dangerous place. Three-to-six major incidents [occur] in this area a year," Exposito added.Crews were able to rescue the man. He was flown to a trauma center in Youngstown.No further details about the man's condition were shared.
One person dead in house fire in Churchill

CHURCHILL, Pa. — First responders were dispatched to a residential fire along the 800 block of Graham Boulevard in Churchill Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County 911 told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the initial call came in at 12:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. By 1:10 p.m., the two-alarm response drew more than...
Young man found dead in Braddock after apparent shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was found dead inside a residence in Braddock on Sunday afternoon after police were dispatched to calls for a shooting, according to Allegheny County Police. County police said in a press release that the incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The...
Crews Called Back to Scene of Muddy Creek Fire

First responders were called back to the scene of a previous fire in Muddy Creek Township on Saturday morning. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 10am on Saturday for a rekindle of a fire that first occurred earlier this week at a barn on Flinner Road in Muddy Creek Township.
County medical examiner identifies body pulled from Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the body pulled from the Allegheny River earlier this week. The body was identified as 38-year-old Julie Keddie after she was pulled from the after near the 10th Street Bypass on Wednesday morning. RELATED: Body pulled from Allegheny River downtownPittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating. A cause and manner of death are still pending.
Police: Woman picked up on warrants charged with felony for handing crack pipe over to deputy

A woman wanted on warrants issued in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties was arrested when New Kensington police spotted her inside a McDonald’s restaurant. Police also charged her with felony possession of contraband after they said she handed a crack pipe over to a deputy sheriff who came to transport her to the Westmoreland County jail, according to her arrest papers.
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kennedy Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Allegheny County.Officers and multiple SWAT teams responded Friday around 3 p.m. to Jane Street in Kennedy Township for a person barricaded inside a home. Police said a 58-year-old suspect shot his 78-year-old neighbor before barricading himself inside his home. Neighbors were told to go inside while swat attempted to get the man to surrender.He was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being found shot outside his home. The medical examiner identified the victim as Robert Dietrich and the suspect as Charles Collins. Police said the two were neighbors for years. It is not clear what lead up to the shooting. Police are investigating. 
Police: Baden dog owner arrested after husky left outside dies from heat

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A dog owner is facing charges after the Beaver County Humane Society said a husky was left outside during a heat advisory, leading to its death. Baden police said they got a call about a husky that was reportedly tethered outside with a muzzle and no access to shade or water on Wednesday afternoon when the heat index reached 100 degrees. The dog was taken to the vet but had to be euthanized due to suspected heat stroke, police said. The humane society said Di Xiao is facing two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal and four...
