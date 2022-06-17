Hundreds of people descend on San Francisco’s Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park to see famous corpse flower bloom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a packed subway train in San Francisco Wednesday morning, police said. “There was an altercation between folks who may have known each other inside the subway before it stopped in Castro,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the Castro District. Mandelman said that while the person who was killed appeared to be part of the altercation, the second man who was shot and wounded is believed to have been an innocent bystander.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO