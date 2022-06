PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickerington Support Staff Association (PSSA) fought and won workers' the right to have Juneteenth off as a paid holiday. According to PSSA, The Pickerington Local School Board of Education confirmed in an email from Treasure Ryan Jenkins that all 11 and 12-month employees will get Monday, June 20, 2022, off as a paid holiday.

