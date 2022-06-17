34 mile Las Vegas tunnel network approved

Elon Musk's Boring Company has (finally) received unanimous approval to expand beneath downtown Las Vegas. Known as "the Vegas Loop," the network of tunnels is supposed to span 29 miles and have 51 stops when it's all said and done. But, that's not all worth mentioning- the tunnel will also stop at landmarks like the Stratosphere and Fremont Street. With this most recent expansion, the Boring Company will be one step closer to its goal of building a transportation system that spans Las Vegas. Further along, in 2023, the Boring Company expects its tunnel across the strip to be complete and start serving customers, but things could course change before then.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO