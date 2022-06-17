ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
34 mile Las Vegas tunnel network approved

By Kyle Cornell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Las Vegas, NV) -- Las Vegas is approving a major expansion to its underground transportation network. The Boring...

High prices spur alternatives to car rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Whether booking a car rental for vacation or while a car is being fixed, consumers have noticed the difficulty of renting a vehicle without spending a fortune. As summer travel approaches, locals like Adele Newberry say they just need a ride for while their car is...
Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Under 21

For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
Celebrate 4th Of July With Fireworks In Las Vegas

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Las Vegas loves to celebrate. So you know the best parties and the biggest fireworks shows for the Fourth of July will be in Las Vegas.
Boring Company Receives Approval for Las Vegas Expansion

Elon Musk's Boring Company has (finally) received unanimous approval to expand beneath downtown Las Vegas. Known as "the Vegas Loop," the network of tunnels is supposed to span 29 miles and have 51 stops when it's all said and done. But, that's not all worth mentioning- the tunnel will also stop at landmarks like the Stratosphere and Fremont Street. With this most recent expansion, the Boring Company will be one step closer to its goal of building a transportation system that spans Las Vegas. Further along, in 2023, the Boring Company expects its tunnel across the strip to be complete and start serving customers, but things could course change before then.
Iconic downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating a major milestone

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas institution turns 70 years old. Atomic Liquors was the first free-standing bar in all of the Las Vegas Valley and many say it set the tone for downtown’s revitalization. FOX5 spoke exclusively with some of the people who make Atomic tick....
#Tunnel Network#Two Miles#Urban Construction#The Boring Company#The Vegas Loop
Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Beasley Swaps ‘Star’ And ‘Coyote Country’ Frequencies In Las Vegas.

Beasley Media Group is swapping the dial positions of two of its FMs in the Las Vegas market. Beginning next Friday at 10am, “102.7 Coyote Country” KCYE and hot AC sister “Star 107.9” KVGS will trade frequencies. The move will come with a rebranding for “Star” which will be recast as “102.7 VGS.” Both signals are Class C FMs. Staff changes are also in the works.
Juneteenth events around Las Vegas valley

Along with observing Juneteenth on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley has been honoring the holiday this past week and has an array of citywide cultural activities and attractions planned for the weekend. If you are looking for a way to spend your Juneteenth weekend check out some of these events!
Report: Smoking bans no longer a threat to Vegas casino revenue

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — For decades, it was accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses. But a new report examining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed gamblers’ habits says that may no longer be the case. The report by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming come as several states, including New Jersey, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, are considering banning smoking in casinos. It says casinos in numerous states that have ended smoking did not suffer financially, and predicts customers will quickly get used to smoke-free casinos — even those who smoke.
