Palm Springs, CA

Say thanks to educators who helped get us through the pandemic

By Mike Swize
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago

Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic — especially when many were clamoring for the new vaccines to protect themselves from the virus — cases were being made for what groups of workers were considered “essential” and should be first in line to receive the shots.

We can likely all agree that almost any group of workers could be deemed essential depending upon individuals’ needs at various times. At the same time, most of us would also agree that certain groups of workers rose to the top, such as first responders and healthcare workers.

Educators — including teachers and all of the staff members who provide academic, nutritional, social, emotional and mental health services to students as well as all other site and facilities maintenance and support — were among those groups who continued their work in brand new very restrictive environments.

Because of the people here in the Palm Springs Unified School District dedicated to this work, we have been able to continue to provide vital services for our students and their families. Essential workers, indeed!

Our PSUSD family, which includes all of our staff, students and students’ families, not only rose to the occasion but far above it to do whatever they possibly could to serve our students in the most challenging environments any of us have ever seen.

In addition to performing their duties on virtual platforms, with technology many had to learn very quickly, they had the added responsibilities of taking care of their own children, many of whom were right in the next room trying their best to engage with their  own teachers in a virtual classroom.

After more than a full year in the distance learning setting, we were able to start the 2021-22 school year with everyone where they should be: on our campuses with teachers and support staff interacting with students and students interacting with each other. Still, many restrictions remained in place in order to keep everyone as safe as possible, and many activities needed to be modified, especially before the spring.

As I come up on the end of my first year as superintendent of schools and approaching my 33rd year in education — which began right here in this district — I reflect upon what has transpired within our PSUSD family and am filled with pride and gratitude.

Of course, there are very few of us who have not been impacted by the loss of one or more family members, colleagues or friends, and together we mourn those losses.

What I have seen throughout my career here — especially during the past two years — is a group of people who are committed to doing what is best for kids each and every day. According to a February 2022 Gallup poll, educators have consistently been among the most burned-out professionals, and those levels of burnout have widened during the pandemic.

Despite political and ideological divisiveness among educators and their constituents on topics such as masks, vaccines, school closures and so many others that resulted in intense fatigue and feelings of overwhelming frustration at times, the commitment from our PSUSD staff has not waned.

I’m asking the community to join me in thanking these dedicated public servants and taking their lead in the example they set to be kind and empathetic to your loved ones along with others in your community who will likely be further inspired by our actions to pay it forward to others.

Going a little out of your way to say or do something to make someone’s day better can make a huge difference. Our PSUSD family knows this because they live it every single day.

Mike Swize is the superintendent of the Palm Springs Unified School District. He can be reached at OfficeOfSuperintendent@psusd.us.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Say thanks to educators who helped get us through the pandemic

