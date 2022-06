MARGATE – Among the women vying to win the crown of Miss New Jersey 2022 is Margate’s own Brooke Erin Feldman, a product of the Margate City schools and Atlantic City High School. Feldman, who is a talented singer and advocate for the elderly, is among the 28 contestants who will be competing this week for the right to represent their state in the Miss America competition later this year.

