Seniors in Girl Scout Troop 90301 celebrate bridging ceremony

Seven Hudson High School seniors from Girl Scout Troop 90301 bridged from Ambassadors to adults at a ceremony attended by family and friends at Hudson Springs Park on May 22. The group has a combined 81 years of Girl Scouting experience, with each Scout having a minimum of 10 years in the program, and some being active for 13 years since joining as kindergartners. The troop is led by Hudson residents Donna Witter and Casey Boyd-Swan, and has had the benefit of a pool of parent volunteers.

The group has been active with Scouting throughout high school with a focus on outdoor adventures and community service projects. During their senior year, Troop 90301 attended Girl Scout Day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, visited Lake Farm Park for apple cider weekend, and went zip lining in the Hocking Hills. Regular troop meetings featured excursions to downtown Hudson, backyard campfires with s’mores, and picnics in Hudson parks. The group has had a long-term commitment to helping the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, including hosting a holiday food drive at the high school in December.

The Scouts have used some of the money that they’ve earned through the Girl Scout Cookie Program over the years to buy outdoor equipment. To encourage adventuring among younger Scouts, the troop is in the process of donating this gear to an upper-elementary age Girl Scout troop in Summit County that is interested in - but new to - tent camping.

In addition to Girl Scouting, members of the troop participated in many other high school activities, including marching band, choir, orchestra, team sports, MakerSpace, theater, art, student government, National Honor Society, and community service and interest-based clubs. In the fall, the Scouts will attend universities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Maryland.