ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

In the wake of Uvalde shooting, Kansas educators and politicians weigh what to do on school safety

By Andrew Bahl, Rafael Garcia and Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpJGv_0gDmYjez00

One of the most terrifying things John Calvert knows he has to do is teach Kansas police officers just how long four minutes last.

Calvert, director of the Kansas State Department of Education’s Safe and Secure Schools Unit, and specialist Jim Green regularly travel to the state’s school districts to work with them on their crisis management plans.

While those plans cover a wide gamut of crises — think not just tornadoes but dam failures, landslides and even train derailments — the most prominent is how to respond to an active shooter.

Calvert meets with school officials, but the drills he helps them run usually also involve local law enforcement, with the goal of reducing any confusion and making sure command structures are clear in the event of the unthinkable.

He asks the police officers how quick they think they could get to a school in an emergency — three-and-a-half to four minutes, usually — and he holds them at the school doors for that long.

"It’s as scared as I’ve ever been — telling cops, 'Don’t go in,' and to wait," Calvert said. "Because this is what it’s going to feel like. We train and we do these kinds of drills so that everyone is on the same page, and there are no questions."

Calvert's work underscores what Kansas schools are already doing on the issues.

But the shooting deaths of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as well as the death of 10 Black shoppers at a grocery store in Buffalo a week-and-a-half earlier, has again put school safety front and center.

As Congress debates gun control and school safety, Kansas politicians and educators are split on what policies would protect public schools.

$5M in grants will help Kansas schools update, beef up school security

Speaking to the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday, Calvert, a former school resource officer for Jackson County school districts, gave an annual update on the education department's Safe and Secure Schools Unit.

As part of the state education budget, his unit this year received $5 million to distribute as grants to Kansas school districts looking to upgrade or improve their security measures and systems.

That funding, at a $1-to-$1 match, is intended to help schools fortify their doors, entryways, windows, cameras and security systems. Schools may also use the funding to create new school resource officer positions, although those positions must be entirely new. Calvert said schools are also concerned about using one-time grant monies to create any permanent positions.

So far, 139 school districts have submitted applications for about $10 million in grant requests, and Calvert and his team will work through the end of June to cull those requests down to $5 million worth for the state education board to approve in July.

He emphasized, though, that the most effective school shooting prevention measures aren't necessarily tied to money or physical items.

"In too many instances, there’s a large number of people who knew or thought an incident might occur, or they had seen or heard something," Calvert said. "Having a positive relationship with our students, so that they know that they can go to a coach, a teacher, principal, counselor, SRO — whoever it might be, that student knows there’s a trusted adult they can reach out to who is going to help."

Kansas gubernatorial candidates square off on school safety

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, announced a public safety plan June 7.

Schmidt proposes doubling the current $5 million in state funding for the safe and secure schools grant program. He wants to let the funds be used, in part, to hire more school resource officers.

Schmidt also suggests expanding mental health resources and backs allowing federal COVID-19 aid to be used for school safety, among other proposals.

"Kansas kids deserve to feel safe in our communities and especially in our schools," Schmidt said. "The Legislature has already led the way with commonsense, proven programs to make schools safer. We need leadership to keep us moving forward."

Six days after Schmidt announced his policy positions, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly told The Capital-Journal she hasn't looked at her opponent's ideas.

"I'm really more following what's going on in Congress because that's a real thing and something that actually could be enacted," Kelly said.

Republicans, including Schmidt, have been critical of Kelly's decision not to propose funding for the state's Safe and Secure Schools grant program in her last two budget proposals.

The program was eventually funded by the Legislature and continued in both 2021 and 2022, with the funds expanded to allow districts to use the money to hire school resource officers.

Kelly pointed out the bipartisan proposal in the U.S. Senate includes additional funding for school safety.

While she said school safety is a federal and a state issue, she didn't offer any of her own policy proposals.

"I think there are other parts of the whole gun issue that need to be addressed, and I'm watching closely what the Senate's doing," she said.

Congress nears deal on gun safety as Roger Marshall offers own plan

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall has pushed a proposal of his own, mirroring a pillar of Schmidt's package, to allow for COVID-19 relief funds to be used to implement school safety technology.

In a media call with reporters, Marshall framed it as a broadly agreeable way of ensuring security, saying the money could be used for everything from artificial intelligence to track threats to more conventional items, like security cameras.

While research shows taking steps to "harden" schools has not necessarily helped curb school shootings, the design of some Kansas schools makes them particularly open, Calvert said.

Many schools were built in the 1950s with the goal of welcoming community members into the space — a noble goal but one that feels outdated in 2022.

"I remember being in school, and it wasn’t a big deal to see grandma and grandpa come eat lunch with their kids," he said. "We’ve taken those same buildings, and we’ve locked them down to create that secured entrance into our infrastructure.”

A different gun safety package has emerged in recent days, hammered out by a bipartisan team of negotiators on Sunday.

The proposals appear to have enough support to clear the 60-vote threshold needed for passage in the U.S. Senate. They include increased review for gun purchases by individuals under the age of 21, greater protections for victims of domestic abuse and more funding for mental health services.

Marshall told reporters he wouldn't vote for legislation that infringed upon the Second Amendment, though he said he would need to individually review legislation to see what met that standard.

"Any type of threats on the Second Amendment. I don't know how that solves the problem," he said.

Arming teachers unlikely in Kansas

Marshall said he was hesitant about any proposal to arm school personnel, as some Republicans have suggested in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

Ultimately, he said, such decisions should be left to local school boards. But he added proper training was paramount.

"It's easier said than done," Marshall said. "I would, you know, push for professionals to be doing this job."

But all three Republican candidates for attorney general told attendees at a Wichita Republican event last week that they favor allowing teachers to carry a weapon, arguing it would be a more effective deterrent.

"The threat to our kids is too significant and schools are soft targets," Kris Kobach said, according to the Wichita Eagle. "That’s the reason why these insane killers target schools is because nobody in there has a gun."

Local school districts would need to authorize teachers to conceal carry, effectively exempting them from federal and state restrictions on guns in school zones.

Leah Fliter, director of government relations for the Kansas Association of School Boards, said no districts in the state have done this historically, in large part because the potential liability raised eyebrows with insurance companies.

"Whether a school district would want to arm teachers would be an individual district decision," she said. "But then there's an additional piece there of the insurance carriers not wanting to insure people who are not law enforcement officials who are carrying a gun in a school building."

Mental health funding a priority

Another core component of the congressional package is greater investment in helping students access behavioral health screening and treatment at school.

Experts caution against blaming mental health as the primary or sole driver of mass shootings.

But there is broad agreement that more needs to be done to connect students with mental health support. For several years, Kansas has embarked on a pilot program to connect community mental health centers with school staff in an effort to more easily identify and help students who may be struggling with their mental health.

Not every school district participates in the program, though it has grown to 55 school districts in its fourth year of existence. Over $10 million in funding was again added in the budget for the program.

Challenges still remain, Fliter acknowledged.

"There's still not enough staff to address the issues that are showing up in schools through student behavior," she said.

But Calvert stressed that the issue of school safety is multifaceted and ultimately requires more than just educators, mental health professionals or law enforcement to take an active role.

"When we talk about active assailants, we have to bring a whole community approach. It’s not just something going on in our schools — it’s something going on across our entire country," Calvert said. "Our schools are just a microcosm of the nation, so to keep schools safe, it takes everybody. It takes students, staff members, parent, grandparents and community members."

"We all have to work to solve the problem."

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

Comments / 2

Related
JC Post

Researchers: Kansas, Missouri could help rein in medical debt

Kansas and Missouri don’t do enough to protect their residents from racking up medical bills, researchers say. A new project from the University of Arizona and University of Utah and the Pew Charitable Trusts digs into consumer protections for people getting medical care. Both states have weak policies, the...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP candidate accepted Zuckerberg cash, then embraced bogus election fraud claims

TOPEKA — As a Johnson County commissioner in 2020, Mike Brown welcomed the “nice surprise” of Mark Zuckerberg’s cash to support the expansion of advance voting. Now, as an election denier seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state, Brown opposes the use of grants funded by the Facebook magnate and promises to ban ballot […] The post Kansas GOP candidate accepted Zuckerberg cash, then embraced bogus election fraud claims appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Buffalo, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
kmuw.org

Adoptive parents in Kansas get less state money than foster families. That could change

TOPEKA, Kansas — A foster care program designed to support adoptive families may actually discourage adoption. Tina Miller knows this all too well. Miller wanted to adopt foster child Aaron Carter, who was non-verbal and autistic. Foster parents are paid a daily rate to take care of foster children. For the Millers, that came out to around $3,800 a month, and despite that, they paid an additional $500 to $1,300 a month to look after Aaron. He could never be left alone.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Derek Schmidt
Lawrence Post

Gov. Kelly announced actions her administration has taken to support cattle feeders in southwestern Kansas whose cattle died over the weekend due to heat stress

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the state officials, a combination of temperatures spiking in a short amount of time, high humidity, and little-to-no wind caused cattle losses last weekend. Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement:. “I have directed state agencies to do everything in their power to help...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas to continue relaxing substitute teacher requirements. Teachers are worried

Expecting to see the “most severe educator shortage in Kansas history this fall,” the state board of education has agreed to allow high school graduates without college credit to be substitutes this coming semester. But some teacher unions have raised concerns, worried that officials might consider further extending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Kansas Legislature#School Shootings
KWCH.com

Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterinarians in southwest Kansas say there is a lot of misinformation circulating online in connection with thousands of sudden cattle deaths. Video of dead cattle has gained national attention along with confirmation that at least 2,000 cattle in southwest Kansas feed lots died from heat stress. The livestock experts say though the situation is rare, it isn’t unheard of and there is no big mystery or conspiracy. What happened can scientifically be explained.
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Senator Josh Hawley comments on Senator Blunt’s support of bipartisan gun reform framework

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Sunday, it was announced Missouri Senator Roy Blunt was included in group of 20 U.S. Senators in support of a bipartisan gun reform framework to curb gun violence in America. That group included 10 Republicans. In a statement released by the group they said their plan saves lives while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
republic-online.com

Kansas schools vote to approve enrollment multiplier proposal

A classification change that could lead to a more even playing field throughout Kansas high school athletics is now one step closer to becoming reality. The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) recently sent ballots to all member schools asking for a vote on a proposed multiplier for private schools that would inflate their enrollment numbers for classification purposes.
PAOLA, KS
KSN News

Kansas needs 863 more workers; holding job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 22. The KansasWorks Virtual Job Fair will focus on job openings in 98 state agencies. There are currently 863 job openings, including full-time and part-time employment. There are also some internships. The virtual fair will take place from […]
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy