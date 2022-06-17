ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

How hot is the real estate market near Topeka? Home prices fall below $168K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
The median sales price for a single-family home in Shawnee County during March was $167,521. That's a decrease of 5% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, single-family home prices just began falling. March prices are down from $172,597 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 21.2% from a year earlier. A total of 134 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 170 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

How hot is Shawnee County's real estate market in Kansas?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Shawnee County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $395,908, up 13.1% from a year before.

In March, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

