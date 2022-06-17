ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski Shores Cafe reopening this weekend after McGuire Moorman Lambert acquisition

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ski Shores Cafe is reopening to the public Saturday after almost a year-long hiatus, an employee confirmed with Austonia. Ski Shores reopened for the first time for a private event Thursday in preparation for the official reopening and has been teasing a return “very soon” on social...

austonia.com

