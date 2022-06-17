ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLORADO POLITICKING | State Supreme Court ignored subpoena for evidence in scandal inquiry, report says

By PAT POBLETE
 2 days ago

This week on Colorado Politicking, investigative reporter David Migoya joins host Pat Poblete to discuss his reporting on Colorado's judicial discipline commission probe into the alleged coverup of misconduct by judges, including the latest revelation that the Judicial Department – and by extension its Supreme Court – has refused to comply with a subpoena from the commission.

Read previous coverage on our stories here:

