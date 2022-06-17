Take a musical flight at Muni Band's Sunday concert

Burlington Municipal Band will again take listeners on a musical adventure Sunday at the bandshell in Crapo Park.

Mount Pleasant Middle School band director Adam Creager will conduct the band's third summer concert at 7:30 p.m.

"Adam has chosen some exciting selections, most of which he says involve 'flights and destinations,'" said Jim Priebe, the band's foundation director.

Creager will conduct the following: "The Strategic Air Command March," "Flight of the Thunderbird," "Drums of the Saamis," "A Whole New World from Walt Disney's Aladdin," "In the Mood (based on the Glenn Miller arrangement)," "The Blues Brothers Revue," "Africa (as performed by Toto)," and "Symphonic Suite from Star Trek."

"Adam has also graciously agreed to share the podium on his concert with Jilly Cooke of Iowa City, who will conduct two selections," said Priebe.

Those selections are "The Captains and the Kings," and "El Capitan March," by John Philip Sousa, who composed "The Stars and Stripes Forever," the band's traditional concert-ending tune.

"Jilly recently received her bachelor's degree as a percussionist from the University of Iowa and hopes to pursue a master's degree in conducting at the University this fall. She will join our percussion section for Adam's selections," Priebe said.

Rain site is the James Madison auditorium at 2132 Madison Ave.

"We're glad to have this backup plan, especially since Adam's concert was among those rained out last summer," he said.

For the concert, bring a lawn chair or a blanket or sit on provided benches.

To livestream the concert, visit muniband.org

As in the past, the concerts are broadcast on KBUR AM 1490 via "immediate delay," from 9-10 p.m. on Sunday nights.