ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Take a musical flight at Muni Band's Sunday concert

By Julie Peitz Nickell, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWzgy_0gDmYdMd00

Burlington Municipal Band will again take listeners on a musical adventure Sunday at the bandshell in Crapo Park.

Mount Pleasant Middle School band director Adam Creager will conduct the band's third summer concert at 7:30 p.m.

"Adam has chosen some exciting selections, most of which he says involve 'flights and destinations,'" said Jim Priebe, the band's foundation director.

Creager will conduct the following: "The Strategic Air Command March," "Flight of the Thunderbird," "Drums of the Saamis," "A Whole New World from Walt Disney's Aladdin," "In the Mood (based on the Glenn Miller arrangement)," "The Blues Brothers Revue," "Africa (as performed by Toto)," and "Symphonic Suite from Star Trek."

"Adam has also graciously agreed to share the podium on his concert with Jilly Cooke of Iowa City, who will conduct two selections," said Priebe.

Those selections are "The Captains and the Kings," and "El Capitan March," by John Philip Sousa, who composed "The Stars and Stripes Forever," the band's traditional concert-ending tune.

"Jilly recently received her bachelor's degree as a percussionist from the University of Iowa and hopes to pursue a master's degree in conducting at the University this fall. She will join our percussion section for Adam's selections," Priebe said.

Rain site is the James Madison auditorium at 2132 Madison Ave.

"We're glad to have this backup plan, especially since Adam's concert was among those rained out last summer," he said.

For the concert, bring a lawn chair or a blanket or sit on provided benches.

To livestream the concert, visit muniband.org

As in the past, the concerts are broadcast on KBUR AM 1490 via "immediate delay," from 9-10 p.m. on Sunday nights.

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

PRIDE supporters color up 7th Street festival

FORT MADISON – Despite a welcomed shade cast by Fort Madison’s historic downtown buildings, rainbows appeared all over 7th Street as the city’s first PRIDE festival was held Thursday evening. Hundreds of people of all ages, from children sporting rainbow clothes and accents to senior citizens mingling...
FORT MADISON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Simpson scores Summer Nationals win at Davenport Speedway

Night three of the 32-race DIRTcar Summer Nationals was held at Davenport Speedway Thursday night. It was a great night for Oxford, Iowa racer Chris Simpson, a news release says. After starting third, Simpson led the first fifteen laps of the 40-lap main. Defending series champion Bobby Pierce led the next twenty-one laps, before a […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Moline youth drag show canceled after threats

Clock Inc. has canceled a youth drag show planned for Saturday out of safety concerns. A nonprofit based in Rock Island, Clock was founded to provide a community center and services for the LGBT+ community. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. The Youth Drag Workshop was a planned part of...
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Burlington, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Burlington, IA
ourquadcities.com

Township sets three-day rummage sale

A Moline Township Rummage Sale will be Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 620 18th St., Moline. Items will include clothing, household items, toys, and more. Most everything is free to the public. Donations will be accepted for the We Care Program that helps people in...
MOLINE, IL
B100

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Wilton takes the “W” from Wapello

WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Wilton Beavers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, topping Wapello 9-3. Payton Ganzer was 3-3 at the plate, knocking in three runs, including two on a first inning homer. Charlotte Brown took the win on the mound, striking out 11. Wapello sophomre, Ava Boyson, had a two-run homer for the Arrows, and struck out five on the mound in relief.
WAPELLO, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

June is a lucky month to be from the Quad Cities when it comes to lottery jackpots. Christine Sanders of Davenport won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game on June 2. Then Rran Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 in their “Supreme” scratch game on June 10. Now Jean Miller of Davenport has […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Person
Glenn Miller
Person
John Philip Sousa
Person
Walt Disney
Person
James Madison
B100

3 Things I Noticed That Were The Same Between Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities After Moving

I've lived all over Iowa, I grew up in Solon Iowa, then moved up to Cedar Rapids my 8th-grade year, and lived there for the rest of my childhood, and early adult life. I was a bit nervous when I finally decided to move up to Davenport thanks to this job, but thankfully both cities are really similar... For better and worse. I honestly felt right at home when I got here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: West Burlington pool reopens after shooting; Juneteenth events in the region; two dead of gunshots in Abingdon

The West Burlington Municipal Pool reopened Friday after a shooting there earlier this week. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon and found 28-year-old Devontae Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

New Elected FFA State President from McDonough County

The 2022-2023 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected Thursday, June 16 in Springfield. After an exciting, in-person and virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office:. President: Rachel Hood of Industry (McDonough County); Rushville-Industry FFA Chapter. Vice President: Derek Sample of Sesser (Franklin County); Sesser-Valier...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Two shot, 1 dead in Rock Island shooting Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are investigating what led up to an early Sunday shooting that killed one and critically injured another. Police say they were called near 14th Street and 13th Avenue just before 2:00 am Sunday. Police said the call was in reference to a gunshot victim. When police arrived they found two gunshot victims, a 31-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Band#Concerts#Sunday Concert#Muni Band#Burlington Municipal Band#Saamis#The University Of Iowa
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 17, 2022

06/14/22 – 11:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 900 block of 2nd Street. 06/14/22 – 4:30 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested 3 male juveniles (2- 17-year-olds and 1- 16-year-old) on charges of possession of drugs/narcotics, interference with official acts, and motor vehicle theft. No other information was reported.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

1 injured in motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona Friday night. Kalona emergency responders arrived at Highway 22 just east of Palm Avenue just after 7:30pm. Washington County Communications indicates the motorcycle driver was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries. No...
KALONA, IA
97X

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man arrested in connection to shooting at West Burlington pool

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot a man at the West Burlington Municipal Pool parking lot Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Police received a tip about his location in an apartment and conducted a search warrant, police said. Terence Gordan, 30, was found in the apartment and taken into custody by police.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KCRG.com

Rep. Ashley Hinson addresses gun violence

The "Tribute to Heroes" ceremony is the signature event of the ongoing Freedom Festival which kicked off earlier this week. Barn Dance and Barbeque for adults with special needs kicked off in Washington County. Updated: 8 hours ago. Around 80 guests and 70 volunteers took part in the event with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors and assaulted her while she was on the ground in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said he is filing an attempted first-degree murder charge...
GALESBURG, IL
kciiradio.com

Corn Crib Burns Down in Washington County

Authorities responded to a barn fire early Thursday morning. Just before 1a.m. a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a barn fire south of the residence at 2064 Larch Avenue. Kalona Fire, Riverside Fire, Washington Fire and Alliant Energy responded. Kalona Fire Chief Jerry Zahradnek describes the scene, “Well it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy