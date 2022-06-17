The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team is set to play Stanford in the 2022 NCAA College World Series on Saturday, June 18.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.

Arkansas beat North Carolina to advance to the CWS. Stanford beat UConn to advance.

How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. Stanford in College World Series on TV, live stream

Game time: 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 18

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio: Arkansas radio | Stanford radio

Here's more Arkansas baseball news:

Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. Stanford in College World Series on TV, live stream