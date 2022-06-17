ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. Stanford in College World Series on TV, live stream

By Francisco Guzman, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team is set to play Stanford in the 2022 NCAA College World Series on Saturday, June 18.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.

Arkansas beat North Carolina to advance to the CWS. Stanford beat UConn to advance.

Game time: 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 18

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio: Arkansas radio | Stanford radio

Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach.

