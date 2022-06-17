ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The stories of African American women told through decades of fashion

By Kenzie Beach
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved people in America learned they had been emancipated. The Columbus community has spent the week honoring Juneteenth in the lead-up to the June 19th holiday.

Columbus’ Juneteenth Jubilee Committee centered the week on this year’s theme: “From the Diaspora to our Destiny.” The goal is to honor African-American influence on culture through a celebration of arts, music, fashion, and food.

The newest exhibit on display at the Columbus library – “The Clothes Story”.

25 different dresses make up the collection in the exhibit, all of which celebrate African American women by telling their powerful stories through the clothing they wore.

“They’re not all Coretta Scott King’s. They’re not all your Harriet Tubman’s. These are our next-door neighbors who did these amazing things to keep their community and their families moving.”

Kenneth Green – Creative Director and Producer

The dresses tell the story of these women’s styles and values as they paved the way for their community.

“Honestly, it feels like girl power, but it’s also black girl power.”

Toyia Tucker – Committee Chairman and District 4 Columbus City Councilwoman

Five different designers came together to replicate fashion trends spanning from 1890 to 1963. Theatrical and cultural event designer and director Kenneth Green produced ‘The Clothes Story’ and was overjoyed seeing the exhibit come to life.

“People are wanting opportunities just to uplift themselves, their family, everyone and all their communities, because a lot of these stories haven’t been told.”

Kenneth Green – Creative Director and Producer

Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared this week as Juneteenth Jubilee and Unity Week. Chaired by Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and Civic Center Director, Rob Landers, the inaugural Unity Week & Juneteenth Jubilee Committee includes over 30 local leaders and community organizations.

Toyia Tucker – Committee Chairman and District 4 Columbus City Councilwoman

The exhibit will be on display until June 25th and is open free to the public during normal business hours. All other Juneteenth events can be found at the link below.

https://www.wrbl.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-civic-center-announces-schedule-for-inaugural-juneteenth-jubilee-unity-week/
HAPPENING NOW: Inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee, Unity Week in Columbus
