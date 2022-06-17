ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista County, IA

Prep Scoreboard From 6-16-22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingsley-Pierson 10, Alta-Aurelia 0 (5 innings) Newell-Fonda 4, OA-BCIG 2 Trey Jungers pitched six innings of 3-hit ball and struck out...

stormlakeradio.com

Tornado Teams Split At Spencer Friday Night

The Spencer softball team beat Storm Lake 8-1 Friday night. Taylor Ripke's 2nd homer of the season accounted for the only Tornado run. Storm Lake, now 9-9 overall, will host LeMars Gehlan Saturday morning at 9am and then take on Sioux Center at 1pm. In the baseball game Hunter DeMey...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

New Stage on Preservation Plaza Opens In Big Way

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The new stage on Preservation Plaza in Arnolds Park was opened for the first time over the weekend and in a very big way. Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO John Pausley tells KICD News the construction work on the new structure overlooking West Lake Okoboji is not quite finished, but it was to a point where it was at least functional for Saturday’s “LIVE At the Lake” show.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
kicdam.com

Jake Owen Coming To Arnolds Park For Free Conert

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Thanks to a generous, private donation, Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s free concert Saturday night is Nashville recording artist Jake Owen. Owen has had songs chart from all four albums he’s released. His first single hit was “Yee Haw” his first number one on the Country charts was “Barefoot Bluejean Night”, and other popular songs include “Drunk on a Boat” – which might be just a coincidence since he’s performing in the Iowa Great Lakes.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, June 18

Today is the biggest day of Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. Dozens of activities are planned for today in and around the Olson Cultural Events Center. Here’s a rundown with Shannon Rodenberg. HEAT ADVISORY. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 1 pm today...
LE MARS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Train Derailment Earlier This Week Led to Road Closure Near Wall Lake

A train derailment caused serious damage to a county road in Sac County earlier this week. Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure says the incident happened shortly after 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon approximately two miles west of Wall Lake...(audio clip below) That section of D-59 was closed following the incident, and...
SAC COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

BVU Joins Local Hospitals for 14th URMED effort

Two Buena Vista University students who completed the landmark Undergraduate Rural Medicine Education and Development (URMED) program in May relate how excited they are for a future in treating others thanks to their experiences. “I’m grateful for how the medical staffs were willing to bring me into any situation,” says...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Algona Woman Charged Following Late Night Activity in Burt

–A report of suspicious activity late Tuesday night in Burt led to multiple charges being filed against an Algona teen. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a report of some suspicious activity in Burt just before 11 PM Tuesday. While investigating the report, Deputies located a female subject, identified as 18-year-old Madison Lee Gifford.
ALGONA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Teen Accused of Leading Authorites on High-Speed Chase in Pocahontas County

Charges are pending against a teenager accused of leading authorities on a high speed chase in Pocahontas County. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2:30 on Sunday morning, June 12th, deputies observed a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 7. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver attempted to elude authorities by driving at speeds of over 130-miles-per-hour through the City of Fonda. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 100th Avenue and Highway 7. Charges are pending against the 17-year-old male driver.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Grill Explosion Leads To House Fire In Manning Saturday Afternoon

Firefighters were forced to battle heat exhaustion as well as flames Saturday afternoon after being called to a residential fire. According to Manning Fire Chief Bob Barsby, crews were dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. to 110 East St. in Manning in response to a reported gas grill explosion. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the home’s interior, and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze for nearly three hours. More than a half-dozen firefighters needed to be treated for early signs of heat stress as temperatures pushed into the 90s this (Saturday) afternoon. Multiple neighbors and community members provided much-needed relief for first responders by bringing coolers full of water, and Barsby offered thanks on behalf of the Manning, Templeton, Halbur, and Manilla Fire Departments and Manning Police Department, who all responded to the blaze. One occupant was treated at the scene for minor burns by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services, but no other injuries were reported. Due to the extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, Barsby expects the home will be a total loss.
MANNING, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids pair arrested on drug charges

ROCK RAPIDS—Two rural Rock Rapids residents was arrested about 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of 44-year-old Adam Curtis Nelson and 39-year-old...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested for stealing scrap metal

PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, on charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrests of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from them admitting to taking scrap metal from a farm place on 5400 mile of 450th Street about three miles northwest of Paullina in early April, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
kmaland.com

Getting Creative to Fix Affordable Housing Issues in Rural Iowa

(KMAland) -- Higher mortgage rates and skyrocketing rents have fueled the nation's housing crisis. In states like Iowa, rural communities deal with the same market issues, but they point to existing efforts as a blueprint to increase access. In the past decade, housing growth in rural areas was roughly 3%,...
IOWA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Information Sought on Third Hit-and-Run In Less Than Two Weeks

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to a hit-and-run accident Friday morning three miles north of Boyden. Sometime in the overnight hours of Thursday, June 16, or during the day Friday, an unknown vehicle travelling north on Kingbird Avenue entered the west ditch, drove through a barbed wire fence, then exited by driving through the fence again. The vehicle left the area without reporting the accident.
BOYDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon driver arrested for OWI and more

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Elias Khronic Heredia stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chrysler...
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

Two Arrested in Laurens on Warrants Involving Drugs

Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two men were arrested in Laurens this week on separate warrants for failing to appear in court both related to drug possession. The first arrest started as a traffic stop on Tuesday where Timothy Griffin was found to be wanted in Johnson County for not showing up to a hearing related to the alleged possession of a controlled substance . He was further charged with interference with official acts, failing to have proof of insurance and expired registration.
LAURENS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Couple charged after fighting over gun

ARCHER—A rural Archer couple faces charges following an incident involving a gun about 11 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The arrests of 62-year-old Todd Charles Heitritter and 58-year-old Anita Louise Heitritter stemmed from a fight over a gun at their residence at 3538 Pierce Ave., about three miles northeast of Archer, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.

