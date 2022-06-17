Prep Scoreboard From 6-16-22

Firefighters were forced to battle heat exhaustion as well as flames Saturday afternoon after being called to a residential fire. According to Manning Fire Chief Bob Barsby, crews were dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. to 110 East St. in Manning in response to a reported gas grill explosion. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the home’s interior, and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze for nearly three hours. More than a half-dozen firefighters needed to be treated for early signs of heat stress as temperatures pushed into the 90s this (Saturday) afternoon. Multiple neighbors and community members provided much-needed relief for first responders by bringing coolers full of water, and Barsby offered thanks on behalf of the Manning, Templeton, Halbur, and Manilla Fire Departments and Manning Police Department, who all responded to the blaze. One occupant was treated at the scene for minor burns by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services, but no other injuries were reported. Due to the extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, Barsby expects the home will be a total loss.

