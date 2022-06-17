ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving gets many donations

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Day of Giving on May 13 brought in thousands of pounds of donations for the 15 area agencies the Day of Giving supports.

Greta Morrow, Day of Giving board member and founder, said the Day of Giving board wants the community to know how much their donations are appreciated. Morrow said the Cheyenne community is full of generous people.

The 17th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving brought in the following community organizations and number of donations as of May 25:

59 business and community groups helping70 congregations helping23,038 pounds of non-perishable food and personal care items8,750 pounds were collected during the youth event May 12130 boxes of crafts items; 7 were collected during the youth event245 pounds of leftover prescription medications2,789 pounds of medical supplies14 pints of blood donated at the Day of Giving7 pints of blood donated at the Vitlant site between May 10 and May 21191 pieces of durable medical equipment895 pairs of used eyeglasses84 used hearing aids48 dozen hearing aid batteries99 used cell phones74 volunteers serving 374 hours to run the event$15,632 cash donated at the eventAn “invaluable” number of in-kind donations

Some of the groups the Day of Giving contributes to include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cheyenne, the Comea House, Family Promise Cheyenne, Safehouse Services, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and the Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless.

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

