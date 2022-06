On behalf of myself and my company, Cranesport LLC, I would like to say thank you to the Town of Camden for consideration of our project, Camden Tannery Park. As always, this campaign was a worthwhile journey. From our pandemic zoom info sessions including at the Selectboard & CEDAC, to the farmers’ market, and at our design charrette I got to meet many interesting people and have thought-provoking discussions about the needs of the Town, and people’s priorities regarding housing, economic development, open space (parks), and managing natural resources.

