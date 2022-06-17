ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot and Humid Friday; relief coming this weekend

By Brittany Ward
 2 days ago

Happy Friday! Today will be hot and humid. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as we head into our afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the area 90s with dewpoint temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. A few places across our DMA could see heat indices near or above 100. A cold front will begin to work its way into our area this afternoon into tonight. As this cold front passes through this could spark up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. By tonight the front will push through with our dewpoints and temperatures quickly dropping. Lows will dip into the 60s which will give us a much more mild and comfortable. A big temperature difference as we head into our holiday weekend! We will have a break with the heat as highs only reach into the mid to upper70s and dewpoints only getting into the 40s. However, even though we are getting a break from the heat for our holiday weekend we have to deal with gusty winds Saturday and Sunday. Saturday could be the chilliest night for areas west of US-15 with lows dipping into the 40s and 50. Then it looks like we crank up the heat and the possibility of storms returning next week.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with spotty showers. Hot and humid day today. Highs in the lower to 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the lower to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with windy conditions. Highs in the lower to upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with windy conditions. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower lower to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Enjoy your Friday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward

