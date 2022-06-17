Construction on Yellowstone Road to begin Monday

CHEYENNE – Construction for a water main installation project will begin Monday on Yellowstone Road, according to a news release from the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities.

The construction will last three to four weeks and will happen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with occasional work on Saturdays. Access to business will remain open, but vehicles should not park within the work zone, the BOPU advised Thursday.

“Water shut offs will be coordinated, but unfortunately unplanned emergency shut offs may occur,” the BOPU said in the release. “This project will advance water service reliability for the area and is part of the BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life.”