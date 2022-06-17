Holiday closures list for Juneteenth holiday

The following closures are related to the upcoming Juneteenth federal holiday, Monday, June 20:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Open on Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – Monday is considered a USPS holiday. What this means, according to a spokesperson, is there is Express Mail delivery and some package delivery. There is no regular mail service, and post offices are closed.

Medical care

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – All operations are open as normal, a spokesperson reports.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Non-emergency operations are closed on Monday, as is typical during any federal holiday, according to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs spokesperson. She noted that the emergency department will remain open.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, June 18. The Solid Waste Transfer Station Office at 220 North College Drive and the Transfer Station (for dumping) will be closed Monday. Household Hazardous Waste, also at 220 North College Drive, will be closed Monday and Tuesday. And on Monday, both the Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, and Happy Jack Landfill, at 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be closed.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Open for regular hours on Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Open on Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – Open on Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – Offices open and two schools open for literary camp, and no summer classes being held yet, according to an LCSD2 staffer.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Only the pool is open at the Aquatic Center and the spray park also is open, staffers say.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Operations open as normal, according to an employee.

Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.