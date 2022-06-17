ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Holiday closures list for Juneteenth holiday

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGRKA_0gDmWy9i00

The following closures are related to the upcoming Juneteenth federal holiday, Monday, June 20:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Open on Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – Monday is considered a USPS holiday. What this means, according to a spokesperson, is there is Express Mail delivery and some package delivery. There is no regular mail service, and post offices are closed.

Medical care

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – All operations are open as normal, a spokesperson reports.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Non-emergency operations are closed on Monday, as is typical during any federal holiday, according to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs spokesperson. She noted that the emergency department will remain open.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, June 18. The Solid Waste Transfer Station Office at 220 North College Drive and the Transfer Station (for dumping) will be closed Monday. Household Hazardous Waste, also at 220 North College Drive, will be closed Monday and Tuesday. And on Monday, both the Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, and Happy Jack Landfill, at 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be closed.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Open for regular hours on Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Open on Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – Open on Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – Offices open and two schools open for literary camp, and no summer classes being held yet, according to an LCSD2 staffer.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Only the pool is open at the Aquatic Center and the spray park also is open, staffers say.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Operations open as normal, according to an employee.

Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lonelyplanet.com

9 amazing places to visit in Wyoming for big nature, outdoor adventure and cool towns

One thing you won't find in Wyoming are bustling metropolises – the largest city, Cheyenne, has just 65,000 residents. But if you’re searching for a touch of the West – wide-open spaces, tall peaks, Native American history, wildlife, geysers, hot springs, hiking, skiing, horseback riding, fly-fishing and staged “gunslinger duels” – you’ll find it, along with plenty of small-town charm.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Wyoming Equality hosts Pride in the Park event in celebration of Pride Month

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The local LGBTQ community had a celebration in the sun Saturday afternoon. The 2022 edition of Pride in the Park, an annual event hosted by Wyoming Equality — a nonprofit group that promotes and advocates for LGBTQ-related causes across the state — was held this weekend at Cheyenne’s Holliday Park, giving area LGBTQ persons and their supporters a few hours to socialize and show pride in their identities.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

WYDOT, Contractor to Begin Signalization Project in Cheyenne

Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. are scheduled to begin a signalization project at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 219/Yellowstone Road and Wyoming Highway 212/Four Mile Road on Monday, weather permitting. The project includes installing traffic signals and restriping the intersection. Delays at the...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
wyomingnewsnow.tv

City of Cheyenne now accepting glass recyclables

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The City of Cheyenne is now accepting food-grade glass items in it’s recycle program. The new addition includes glass food and beverage containers that are clean and empty, and either brown, green or clear. Director of Public Works, Vicki Nemecek, said to be...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Cheyenne Barnes & Noble Announces Date They Will Open Back Up

Just a couple weeks ago, we realized where Cheyenne's Barnes & Noble would be moving to within Frontier Mall. The bookstore moved out of their former location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd as they closed their doors back on May 15th. They plan to move into a temporary space inside Frontier Mall. Now we know when they're opening back up!
CHEYENNE, WY
myhits106.com

Laradise Lane Ready For Action!

A team consisting of the Laramie Public Art Coalition, the Laramie Main Street Alliance and the City of Laramie has Laradise Lane (formerly Hollyhock Commons) ready for use!. 404 S. 2nd Street (between Undercover Bed & Spas and the Laramie Vision Clinic) has been leased from GH Family Partnership, LLC to provide seasonal outdoor dining in Downtown Laramie!
LARAMIE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Human Bean Opens in Cheyenne

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Cheyenne, WY at 2211 E. Lincolnway. This franchise location is owned and operated by Guy Mann and his daughter, Danica Mann. This will be the first location for Mann and the first The Human Bean in the city of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Sanitation#U S Postal Service#Express Mail#U S Department#Veterans Affairs#North College Drive#The Compost Facility
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, Laramie Could See 70 MPH Winds, Nickel Size Hail

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and areas of the Nebraska Panhandle could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Possible hazards include winds of up to 70 MPH and hail that could reach nickel size in diameter. Cheyenne and Laramie are both within the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

The New Pioneers, Part Two: Keeping History Alive In Chugwater

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Arden and Jesse Miller grew up in Chugwater. Arden was born there, and Jesse moved from Oregon to Wyoming in the third grade. The pair started dating when they were 17 and today, two decades later, they are married with three boys ranging in age from 4 to 9 and live on Jesse’s family’s ranch outside of town.
CHUGWATER, WY
K2 Radio

Southeast Wyoming Town Tops List Of Best Places To Live In Wyoming

The internet can be a very wild beast. Especially if you're tracking information from people about different towns to rank in various lists like where the best place to live would be in your state. While we're in Wyoming and we really have fewer towns and cities than anywhere else in the country, we might(probably) have the loudest people behind a keyboard with very strong opinions.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WyoFile

Laramie effort exposes hurdles to increased police oversight

When the Laramie City Council killed a measure to advance a civilian oversight board in March, it marked an abrupt end to a long conversation about law enforcement accountability. The debate has been intensely local, but the arguments deployed and the roadblocks encountered show what lies ahead for any Wyoming...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The 90th Operations Group celebrated its Change of Command.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -In life, the beginning or end of a chapter can be bittersweet, but in the 90th Missile Wing, it’s celebrated. The 90th Operations Group celebrated its Change of Command with a ceremony on Wednesday. After a 2 year term, leaders Colonel Tytonia ‘Ty’ Moore...
CHEYENNE, WY
North Platte Post

Crash near Cheyenne claims 3 lives

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Fatal Crash East Of Cheyenne, Wyoming

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 lost control around milepost 383 causing the truck and tra. iler to roll over and...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming on Friday, June 17. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, and a few could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of our area with a Marginal (1 of 5) Risk for severe thunderstorms today. Storm motion is expected to be generally south to north, with 2-8PM the primary period to watch. The main threats are gusty/erratic winds and lightning, but isolated small hail is possible.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Pence Coming to Wyoming

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Wyoming in August. Pence is one of the keynote speakers at the Rockies Petroleum Conference. The Conference is scheduled for August 24-26 in Cheyenne. The Petroleum Association of Wyoming has transitioned its annual meeting into the Rockies Petroleum Conference. The event...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Governor questions transparency of BLM Land Acquisition

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is appealing a massive acquisition of land by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Natrona and Carbon Counties. The State has concerns that BLM did not involve the public in the acquisition process and that the environmental assessment did not adequately consider impacts on tax revenues, school funding, grazing, mineral development and other natural resources.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy