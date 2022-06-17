ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fire on Green Bay’s east side under investigation, caused $60k in damages

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire on Green Bay’s east side is under investigation after authorities responded early Friday morning to the area of Libal Street and Memory Court. According to...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Two-vehicle crash at E. Mason St., S. Roosevelt St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. At around 6: 30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street. After the crash, several people near the incident reportedly rushed to the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Four Displaced After Allouez House Fire

ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Four people are now displaced after an early morning house fire. Green Bay Metro fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from the roof...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere home damaged, police investigating incident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a De Pere home on Saturday afternoon. Just before 6 p.m. Local 5 learned of an incident near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. Multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Brown County...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Home uninhabitable after Town of Holland garage fire

HOLLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage fire in the Town of Holland on Saturday night has left a home uninhabitable. According to the Hollandtown Fire Department, just after 8:30 p.m., crews responded to a home located on the 1800 block of Wayside Road for a report of a garage fire. The garage was attached to the home.
GREENLEAF, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cwbradio.com

Missing Central Wisconsin Man Found Dead Friday

A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is cleared after crash

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 3:06 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The on-ramp from Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is now cleared. No details were provided about the crash. Local 5 will provide details on the crash if they are made available. Original Story: Fire and EMS responding to...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Man killed in Brown County ATV crash

TOWN OF EATON — An A-T-V crash Friday evening claims the life of a man Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which involved only the A-T-V. The crash happened near H-E Townline Road and Phillips Road in the Town of Eaton. The name of the man killed is not being released at this time.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Accident#Memory Court
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations

TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday. Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/19/22 Kewaskum Man Injured In Rollover Accident

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on US Highway 45, south of State Highway 67 in the Town of Auburn just before 9:30 Saturday night. An investigation determined the 39-year-old Kewaskum man driving the vehicle south on US Highway 45 lost control, went left of center and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its wheels. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated. Flight for Life flew him to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene were Eden Fire Department and First responders, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, Campbellsport Police Department, the State Patrol and DNR.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
wtaq.com

Seymour Continues To Recover From Wednesday Tornado

SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s now been three days since some severe storms hit the state, causing a lot of damage, and a lot of power outages. Seymour was one of those communities hit severely. “We’re just helping out the community,” said Seymour resident, Wanda Bostwick. “Helping the...
SEYMOUR, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

State Highway 42 to close June 27th

You have just over a week to figure out your route to Sturgeon Bay, Maplewood, and Forestville if you take State Highway 42. The roadway will be closed south of its intersection with State Highway 57 for one to two weeks beginning June 27th. The closure is part of ongoing roadwork in the area that has most impacted traffic on State Highway 42/57 from the junction to the Bayview Bridge. A detour will be put in place from State Highway 42 to County H to County S before heading back onto State Highway 42/57. It will be in effect Monday through Friday before it reopens for the weekend. You can read the rest of the traffic update for Door County and Sturgeon Bay from City Engineer Chad Shefchik below.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay’s Bart Starr Bridge reopens to traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (formerly the Walnut Street Bridge) in downtown Green Bay is open again to traffic. A portion of the left lane is still closed to traffic coming from the west side of the Fox River. “Heat impacted maintenance on a bridge...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy