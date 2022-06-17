ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify

By Keithen Drury
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has an impressive side business with Amazon Web Service to keep it growing. Shopify trades below its pre-pandemic price, despite monumental business gains in the past two years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Computing#Amazon Stock
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy