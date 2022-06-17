Scream 6 adds more potential Ghostface victims to cast

Scream 6 has added four new actors to the line-up as potential Ghostfaces (or victims) – and Emma Roberts, who appeared in Scream 4, has also hinted that she'd be up for a return. The movie is a follow-up to this year's Scream , the confusingly titled fifth film in the franchise, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct.

Per Deadline , Jack Champion ( Avatar 2 ), Liana Liberato (If I Stay), Devyn Nekoda (Backstage), and Josh Segarra (Arrow) have joined the cast. They'll appear alongside the returning Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere (back from Scream 4 ), Courteney Cox, and newcomer Dermot Mulroney.

Panettiere was seemingly killed off in Scream 4, so it's unclear how she'll be back for more – and Emma Roberts' character Jill, who is Sidney Prescott's cousin, was also killed in the film, but that hasn't stopped Roberts from saying she'd like to return.

"I don’t know… maybe I'd go back to Scream," the actor told Dread Central (via Bloody Disgusting ) when asked what horror series she'd like to join. She continued: "I feel like I wasn't done with Scream."

Plot details on the new film are shrouded in mystery, but we do know that the surviving characters of Scream 5 will be leaving Woodsboro in this installment. But, while Cox is back as Gale Weathers, Neve Campbell will not be returning as Sidney . "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," the actor said.

"As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she added. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Scream 6 is due to arrive on March 31, 2023. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best horror movies ever to fill out your watchlist.