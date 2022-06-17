PennDOT Wants the Public’s Input on Plan to Build Out an EV Charging Network

Pennsylvania has invested $8.2 million to preserve 2,264 acres on 32 farms throughout the commonwealth today. To preserve farmland in Pennsylvania, the state and its partners have been purchasing land development rights from land owners. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) announced that it had protected 32 new farms, totaling 2,264 acres in 18 counties today. Landowners can sell the rights to their farms to preserve and protect their land from residential, commercial, or industrial development in the future. To date, Pennsylvania has invested over $1.6 billion since 1988 to protect a total of 613,884 acres on 6,076 farms in 58 counties.
