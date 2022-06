Cayuga County legislators want to hear from town and village officials before deciding whether to approve a gas tax cap. The Citizen reports lawmakers want to find out what local officials think of the potential loss of tax revenue a cap would bring. County Finance Director Mary Beth Leeson explained the implications of a cap to legislators, saying if it were adopted, gas would be taxed on a cents-per-gallon basis up to the cap, rather than as a percentage of the entire sale. The current county tax is four percent.

