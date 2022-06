A former Colorado jail guard who stands informally accused of killing a Vermont man as part of an alleged murder-for-hire has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping count. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged in April with one count of kidnapping or abduction “for reward and otherwise” while “traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.” Banks was arrested in Montana while working in Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said on April 8 of this year.

