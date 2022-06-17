ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gas prices at record highs heading into holiday weekend

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4O13_0gDmWASk00

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, so many people have Monday off. And if you're planning to take advantage of the holiday weekend, gas prices are still at record highs.

With this holiday weekend fast approaching, surging gas prices could spell headaches for drivers looking to fill up. AAA says Wisconsin's average for gas right now is at $4.89 a gallon for regular unleaded.

That's down 3 cents from last week but up more than 60 cents from last month. Nationally, the average is $5.00.

When looking at prices across the region, there's quite a variety.

If you're looking to fill up in Milwaukee county, the average price is $5.12. Racine county sits at $5.13. And those Wisconsinites, as well as some Illinoisans, looking to get gas in Kenosha County will see an average of $5.08 a gallon.

Holiday travelers heading a little further away to Waukesha County can get gas for $5.05 a gallon and beautiful door county has it for a little cheaper at $4.98 a gallon. If you want to find the cheapest gas in the state, it's going to be a trek to Burnett County to get gas for $4.71 a gallon.

Experts say these surges aren't just hitting regular gas. AAA says diesel is skyrocketing too at $5.80 a gallon and the relief doesn't look to be anywhere in sight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin 6-18-22: Elkhart Lake

John is joined by Kathleen Eickhoff from Elkhart Lake Tourism, and they discuss Elkhart Lake’s restaurant options, including small plates, wine, lakeside dining, and more. Plus, the two discuss Elkhart Lake’s big attraction: Road America.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
WEAU-TV 13

New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that a new Rustic Road guide is available. The guide features 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery. The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. The route...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

We Energies, WPS, ‘on track’ to restore power after storms

(WFRV) – Utility crews are making headway toward restoring power to residents in northeast Wisconsin after Wednesday’s powerful storms. We Energies announced Sunday that they remain ‘on track’ to restore power to all customers in the Fox Valley who lost power due to the storms. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
newschannel20.com

Wisconsin tornado confirmed with winds between 86-110 miles per hour

Bowler, Wisc. (WLUK) — The National Weather Service's Green Bay office has confirmed a tornado touched down near Bowler, Wisconsin. The tornado was determined to be an EF1, meaning wind speeds were estimated to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF1 is the second-lowest rating on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Illinoisans
nbc15.com

Heat index reaches over 100º this Week

HOT & HUMID -- Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days. Tuesday will be hotter as heat index values climb over 100ºF. Late Tuesday cold front will drop highs in the 80s for the rest of the week. Southerly winds rose temperatures into the 80s for Sunday afternoon. Outside...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

High heat for Monday, Tuesday expected

It’s going to feel like summer for the next 2 days in southeast Wisconsin, that’s for sure. Both the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan and Storm Team 4 are predicting very humid conditions for Monday and Tuesday. Highs could reach 94 degrees Monday, with highs around 95 Tuesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
MINNESOTA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Traveling repair crews target storm damage victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Damaging storms and tornadoes devastated parts of the Action 2 News area Wednesday. That has consumer experts warning storm victims to watch out for scammers. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin warn about traveling repair crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Eau Really? One of America’s Best Small Cities is in Wisconsin

I've lived in big cities, small towns, medium size burgs, and everywhere in between. Long story short, I've had to hire plenty of movers and trucks in my life. Growing up in Chicago, and then living in Rockford, before finally settling into my quaint little small town I now call home, up until recently I wasn't sure I could tell you which size city I enjoy living in the most.
ROCKFORD, IL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy