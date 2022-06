When you think of monsoon, naturally, you think of drenching rains. But on the Front Range, the first monsoon of the season in Colorado will bring more smoke than rain. The reason? Several large wildfires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, and a strong south wind is pushing thick smoke that could block mountain views into the Denver area. Lasting through Monday, monsoon showers could impact the mountains especially in areas where there are burn scars from the Cameron Peak Fire.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO