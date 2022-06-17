ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

GOP congressional candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans are 'held hungry and dumb' and 'conditioned' to vote for Democrats

By Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck, CNN
WRAL
 2 days ago

CNN — New York Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino told a radio host in late 2016 that Black Americans were kept "dumb and hungry" so they could be conditioned to only vote for the Democratic Party, saying, "You can't teach them differently." Paladino, then a Buffalo school board...

