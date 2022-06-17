ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CDC to review COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

By Larissa Scott
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNwKi_0gDmUBPt00

The vaccine advisory committee for the CDC is meeting Friday and Saturday. It's the final phase of getting COVID-19 vaccines authorized for kids under the age of 5.

Advisers will be considering Pfizer’s vaccine and Moderna’s vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine is one-tenth of the adult dose and is a three-dose series for children 6 months to 4 years old.

The Moderna vaccine is one-fourth of the adult dose and will require two shots for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The FDA’s vaccine advisers said both brands appear to be safe and effective and voted in favor of authorizing them earlier this week.

RECOMMENDED: Florida didn't pre-order any COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids, DOH says

“They looked at all of the safety information from the clinical trials in this age group of kids and the side effects seem to be similar to some of the others,” said Dr. Laura Arline, Chief Quality Officer for BayCare Health System.

“The safety studies, the efficacy studies, the small clinical trials that have been done look pretty similar,” said Dr. David Berger, Board Certified Pediatrician for Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care.

Now it’s the CDC’s turn to take a look.

Shots can’t be distributed until the CDC’s vaccine advisers review the data and vote.

Then the CDC’s director has to sign off on it before it’s official.

“They have a subcommittee that determines the usage of that vaccines. So that subcommittee would look into how to use those vaccines in infants and children,” said Arline.

The CDC vote is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If given the green light, the White House said shots could be distributed soon after.

“I imagine that the pediatric formulations will be produced pretty quickly,” said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, Distinguished USF Health Professor.

However, there will likely be a delay for parents in Florida trying to get the shot for their kids since Florida is the only state that didn't pre-order any of these vaccines.

State officials said it’s now up to individual doctor’s offices and pharmacies to make their own orders. That means availability won’t be immediately widespread.

“I don’t think we’re really going to know how much of an impact this is going to have but certainly if it hasn’t been pre-ordered... on day 1, there’s going to be some people who are not going to be able to get it,” said Berger.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Florida only state not to preorder COVID vaccine for young kids, report says

Florida is the only state in the union that did not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 4 and under, according to a report from the Miami Herald. The nation’s third-largest state missed Tuesday’s deadline to preorder the doses from the federal government, which the Herald reports could delay delivery to Florida’s pediatricians, clinics, pharmacies and pediatric hospitals.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
CNET

CDC Recommends COVID Vaccines for Kids as Young as 6 Months Old

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday recommended Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID vaccines for all children 6 months through 5 years of age. Earlier in the day, science advisers to...
KIDS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Doh#Baycare Health System
contagionlive.com

CDC Panel Recommends mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Children 6 Months Through 5 years of Age

The CDC director endorsed the vote, and vaccines could be available to this young pediatric population by later this week. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend that both the mRNA vaccines (BioNTech or Moderna) be authorized for use in children 6 months through 5 years of age.
SCIENCE
Ohio Capital Journal

FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, moving the country one step closer to having shots for all age groups. The decision leaves just one hurdle, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before parents can begin getting babies […] The post FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NBC News

CDC approves Covid vaccines for youngest kids

The wait is finally over. On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on Covid vaccines for the youngest Americans. Her endorsement means shots can begin immediately, finally ending the two-and-a-half year wait on the part of parents of children under 5. Walenksy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Youngest Kids May Get Moderna, Pfizer COVID Vaccines As Early as Tuesday

An advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting Friday and Saturday to debate whether to endorse the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old. If experts with the national public health agency support the vaccines, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle...
KIDS
Ohio Capital Journal

Feds to probe drug rebates

The Federal Trade Commission last week announced what some observers believe could be a game-changer when it comes to the rising cost of prescription drugs. The agency — which is meant to protect fair competition — said it would look into the murky practice by which drugmakers grant rebates and other fees to insurer-owned pharmacy […] The post Feds to probe drug rebates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
The Verge

Kids under five can now be vaccinated against COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children under five — the last age group in the United States to get clearance to receive the shots. The agency authorized both Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for this age group. It’s been a long, long wait...
KIDS
Axios

Kids under 5 can get COVID vaccines next week after CDC approval

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on allowing Moderna and Pfizer COVID shots for children as young as six months old on Saturday. Why it matters: The shots could be in little arms as early as next week, as most states have already pre-ordered COVID...
KIDS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy