Louisiana State

The Viral Louisiana Kitten Ambush Video Made for a Happy Ending

By Krystal Montez
 3 days ago
This video was a cuteness overload. A man was driving down the road and saw a kitten, he then pulled around to pick it up. The Kitten Had 12 Other Friends Waiting for a Ride to a Forever Happy Home. Once the Louisiana man pulled over to pick up...

ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

