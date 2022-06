Mom and I recently mourned the loss of another longtime friend. Actually, we're still mourning. Mom misses talking with Clenis. I miss Mom telling me about talking to Clenis. Mr. and Mrs. Phillip "Phil" Babb entered our lives in the early 1970s. Clenis (née Coble) Babb was a young, hip (to me, anyway) nurse working at Holston Valley and husband Phil a worker at J.P. Stevens when the couple first began a tenants/landlords relationship with Mom and Dad.

