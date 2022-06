Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The bourbon is steeped with tiny green crabs considered a threat to New England's eco-system. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A great tradition of cooking is that you use what's available. How else do you suppose that snails became a French luxury food? A distillery in New Hampshire follows that tradition by making use of an invasive species - tiny, green crabs. They're considered a threat to the New England ecosystem. So the distillery says the answer is to eat them. Its new whiskey has a bourbon base steeped with corn, spice and crab. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO