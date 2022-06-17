ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Filing Notices - OCRM - William H Bailey

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam H Bailey has applied to the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

BELCHER, Jack, 91, of James Island died Thursday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. BOYER, Jesse Edward, 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. DUDLEY, Marienne Reynal-O'Connor, 90, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. HANOLD, Kathryn...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston sea island retail center fetched a 9-figure sale price

Kiawah Island is home to numerous multimillion-dollar mansions, and now it can boast one of the priciest commercial real estate deals in the Lowcountry. Columbia-based retail real estate company Edens paid $124.65 million for the Harris Teeter-anchored Freshfields Village Shopping Center at the south end of Betsy Kerrison Parkway on June 15, according to Charleston County land records.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County gives initial OK on new development restrictions in some areas

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County elected officials have given early approval to an ordinance that would place a moratorium on larger residential developments in unincorporated areas, reacting in part to a recent high-profile zoning dispute. The proposed changes, in effect, would reverse the approval process for certain projects while...
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Edisto Island, SC
Government
City
Edisto Island, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - MUHAMMED AMIN HOLLINS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CP-10-1922 OCA # 2022009698 SUMMONS NON JURY CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PLAINTIFF -VERSUS- ELEVEN THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SIXTEEN DOLLARS ($11,416.00) US CURRENCY DEFENDANT TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED, PERSON(S) KNOWN TO PLAINTIFF TO HAVE INTERESTS IN THE DEFENDANT PROPERTY AND THE FOLLOWING INTERESTED PARTY: MUHAMMED AMIN HOLLINS YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint for Forfeiture herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this Complaint for Forfeiture upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within sixty (60) days after service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Forfeiture. For the City of North Charleston: /s Frances D. Austin Frances D. Austin Attorney for the Plaintiff Post Office Box 190016 North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 North Charleston, South Carolina This 26th day of April, 2022 AD# 2007953.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

$50M Charleston condominium project to feature 21 units, starting at $1.7M

A Baltimore developer will break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the Charleston City Market. Landmark Partners is expected to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the city's French Quarter neighborhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Brinson: Jim Newsome deserves a very good grade after 13 years on the job

Jim Newsome is ending his 13-year tenure as the State Ports Authority’s chief executive, and it seems everyone is figuring out what kind of report card he should get. Gov. Henry McMaster plans to come to town Tuesday to headline a “Celebration Honoring The Distinguished Career of Jim Newsome,” which suggests the governor is ready to give him an A.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Audra Nesbit receives Prince Hall Grand Lodge Scholarship

Miss Audra Nesbit won one of Prince Hall Grand Lodge’s Four Thousand Dollar Scholarships; the final (state) competition was held May 21, at the Grand Lodge Masonic Temple in Columbia. Miss Nesbit won the opportunity to participate in the final competition by winning The Eleventh Masonic District 2022 Scholarship...
GEORGETOWN, SC
#The Office Of Ocean
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Promising action toward protecting old, largely forgotten cemeteries

When it comes to preserving and protecting old cemeteries — particularly African American burial grounds that never had many monuments and have seen what few monuments existed erode or vanish over time — we always seem to be playing catch-up. The only time anything seems to happen is when fresh land clearing or construction work infringes on an unmarked cemetery, most often by accident, and there are news stories, mitigation plans and eventually some sort of temporary resolution. Then we move on until the next one.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Thank a teacher in Greeleyville and give her an apple

A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.
GREELEYVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown hotel opens café that's first piece of major renovation

A longtime downtown Charleston lodging that's undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation has unveiled a new all-day food-and-beverage venue. Black Door Café opened last week at the Mills House Hotel and is part of a larger transformation for the property that's known for its signature pink hue and prominent placement at Meeting and Queen streets.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 tarpon turn Kiawah shark-fishing trip into surprising adventure

It was the last thing charter boat Captain John Ward was expecting when he took a family from North Carolina out for a two-hour shark fishing trip off Kiawah Island. Ward set out rods so the youngsters could battle sharks, and they had tangled with three different shark species — a bonnethead, a blacktip and an Atlantic sharpnose — when one of the rods bent sharply and an explosion of water occurred behind the boat. A tarpon had picked up the bait. Seconds later a second tarpon was on the line.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: New optimism for Charleston's flood-control efforts but Congress must act

Charleston got good news Friday when we learned the chief of the Army Corps of Engineers has signed a letter officially accepting the feasibility report for a $1.1 billion project designed to help protect the peninsula from storms. That's an important milestone, but we hope for another even more promising development out of Washington this year as Congress crafts a bill that could provide more design flexibility and potentially even additional money for the project.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Dr. Richard Steadman

East Cooper Medical Group Announces the departure of Dr. Richard Steadman with East Cooper General Surgery. Effective July 26, 2022. With your authorization, a copy of your medical record(s) can be released to you or transferred to another care provider if you choose to receive care from a provider outside of East Cooper Physician Network, LLC. For request for medical records or any further questions please call 843-981-5006. AD# 2007318.
The Post and Courier

Charleston chef Nico Romo opens Laura, his 3rd restaurant, in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — Nico Romo is known in Charleston for his French restaurants NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico. With the restaurants’ growing popularity, Charleston diners likely weren’t surprised to hear that Romo had a third outpost in his sights. But they probably didn’t expect it to serve handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas and other Italian inspired bites.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

