Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale continued its rise among Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities Index, ranking number 4 in 2022, up from seventh last year. The Index places cities into five tiers and is divided among large cities and small cities and ranks the top tier cities. The tiers are meant to help better compare economic performance among peer cities and are defined by the range of scores for both large and small city lists. Most cities in Arizona moved up in rankings this year, some making great strides.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO