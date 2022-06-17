ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands: PYO strawberries

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERBERIAN’S FARM — 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase. CARLSON ORCHARDS — 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce apples, blueberries, raspberries and more. Online ordering/curbside pickup...

thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Festivalgoers and ‘lucky ducks’ return to downtown Hudson

HUDSON – Two popular long-running events returned to downtown Hudson on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions. The Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce once again celebrated community, culture and commerce on South Street with its 34th Hudson Community Fest. Concurrently, the Hudson Rotary Club’s 30th Skip...
HUDSON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Town of Rutland celebrates 300 years with massive Tricentennial Celebration

Rutland, Mass. — Days after Worcester celebrated its tercentennial, the town of Rutland celebrated their Tricentennial Saturday. 300 years ago, Rutland was officially established. The town, which is the geographical center of Massachusetts, held an entire day of events, starting with a pancake breakfast before the 300th anniversary proclamations and tricentennial countdown. Events also included the fire truck parade. Local towns also competed in a firefighter’s muster, which brought hundreds to the town common for what was a once-in-a-lifetime party.
RUTLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Harmony Grove Elementary Hosts Festa Junina

FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School hosted a Festa Junina on Saturday, June 18. Festa Junina, or June Festival, is a Catholic tradition that was introduced to Brazil during the country’s colonization by Portugal, as early as 1500. The majority of the students at Harmony Grove Elementary are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Inside the US Open food concessions at Brookline's Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Thousands of people are enjoying a rare event in Massachusetts, the U.S. Open, being hosted through Sunday at Brookline's "The Country Club." Hot food was a hot item at the U.S. Open Day 2 in Brookline. Spectators were taking advantage of what they called reasonable prices...
BROOKLINE, MA
#Strawberry#Vegetables#Dairy Products#Retail Store#Pyo#Orchards#Clearview Farms#Farmstand#Cordelia S Farm
The Swellesley Report

Restaurants in Wellesley, Mass.: more than 50 dining options

SPONSORED CONTENT: Thanks to The Cottage Wellesley and The Wellesley Tavern for their swell sponsorship our restaurants page. Both The Cottage and The Wellesley Tavern make eating healthy, quality food a priority while creating a welcoming space to celebrate special occasions or simply time spent with loved ones. Connecting with friends and family is best done over a meal and best done in Wellesley at one of these establishments.
WELLESLEY, MA
restaurantclicks.com

13 Best Ramen Restaurants in Boston

The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is known for the Boston Redsox and Fenway Park, the Boston Celtics basketball team, the Boston Harborwalk, the New England Aquarium, and other interesting attractions. But more than anything, this vibrant, culturally-diverse city is known for its food. People go there for – and perhaps...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man found dead at Webster, Massachusetts shopping plaza identified

WEBSTER, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities are identifying the man who was found dead outside of a shopping plaza in Webster. Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said someone reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday that a person was sleeping near the gardening section at the Big Lots store at the East Main Street Plaza in Webster. When officers responded, they discovered the deceased man.
WEBSTER, MA
macaronikid.com

11 Ideas for Free Fun In Greater Worcester This Summer

Looking for cheap summer fun in Worcester and Shrewsbury? Check out our 11 ideas for completely FREE summer fun in Worcester, Massachusetts:. Check our our playground guide in the Worcester area for ideas!. 2. Get a book or two from Little Free Libraries in Worcester. Did you know that there...
WORCESTER, MA
Wbaltv.com

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.

