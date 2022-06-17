ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Architecture firm with offices in Hammond, New Orleans opens Lafayette location

By Adam Daigle
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

An architecture firm with offices in Hammond and New Orleans has opened a Lafayette location. Holly &...

www.theadvocate.com

streetfoodblog.com

Eleven Uptown eateries providing particular menus for Restaurant Week

The seven-day celebration of New Orleans meals generally known as Restaurant Week begins Monday (June 20) and runs by way of June 26. Among the greatest eating places throughout city are providing particular menus, so diners can pattern the varied cuisines on the abundance of eating places our metropolis has to supply. There are 11 collaborating in Uptown neighborhoods, starting from worldwide to haute Creole delicacies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Farm Yards and Vineyards

“Farming,” according to poet Brett Brian, “is a profession of hope.” On this week’s show, we introduce you to sons and daughters of the soil who are living their dreams on the land. We begin in St. Tammany Parish with Monica Bourgeois and Neil Gernon, founders of the small-batch wine company, Vending Machine Wines. The New Orleans couple has been making wine in Napa Valley since 2009, operating the business from their native Louisiana. Their newest venture, WIld Bush Farm & Vineyard finds the two overhauling 13 acres of a former winery in the rural Northshore town of Bush. There, Monica and Neil hope to create a perfect location for winemaking in our state.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Sportsman Show returns to Lamar-Dixon

Heath Holloway helped his son, Tucker Wayne Holloway, 2, drive the Shell Pennzoil racing simulation Friday at the 42nd annual Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Throughout the weekend event, outdoorsmen checked out the newest equipment and technology for their sports. A popular event was the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Upcoming retreat to teach New Orleans women to thrive

NEW ORLEANS — An upcoming retreat in New Orleans aims to inspire women to follow their dreams and tap into their entrepreneurial spirit. The "Momming, Surviving and Thriving Retreat" is happening June 23-26 at the Virgin Hotel New Orleans. Tickets to the four-day event can be purchased here. Organizer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and many are finding higher energy bills as the temperatures outside continue to climb. “It is smoldering,” said Gabrielle Hillman, a resident of Metairie. “We’ve been trying to be better about using our eco-mode on our A/C, but then you come home and it’s 80 degrees in the house.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana briefs for June 19

Waitr Holdings announced a collaboration with national convenience store chain 7-Eleven to deliver from more than 700 of its locations. The Lafayette-based company, which specializes in restaurant and grocery delivery, operates in over 1,000 cities in the United States and has more than 26,000 restaurants on its platform. Last year, the company launched in over 90 new cities and widened its areas of service in the on-demand delivery sector.
LAFAYETTE, LA
an17.com

LA Guard holds retirement ceremony for top warrant officer

HAMMOND – The Louisiana National Guard held a retirement ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin P. Dares, honoring the former command chief warrant officer of the LANG for his 38 years of service, at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Hammond, Louisiana, June 4. Dares, a native...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Pizza Village to open Breaux Bridge location, launch multi-state expansion plan

Pizza Village will open a Breaux Bridge location and have plans to open franchised locations across the Gulf South region, company officials announced Thursday. The popular Lafayette eatery that last year marked its 50th anniversary will build a 4,500-square-foot location at the corner of Rees Street and Lakes Boulevard. It will feature a bar/patio area, drive-thru access along with an open kitchen concept similar to the Moss Street location.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales centenarian known for Louisiana's longest married couple passes

Marjorie "Patsy" Rita Naquin Richardson of Gonzales, known as half of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple, passed away June 13. She was married to Gail Richardson for 81 years. In February, the Louisiana Family Forum announced the Richardsons won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple for 2022. They also claimed the honor in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
KPEL 96.5

You Could Own This Castle in Louisiana for 500k

This beautiful castle is called The Fisherman’s Castle on the Irish Bayou or more commonly referred to as “The Little White Castle” is located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129. This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. It is a reproduction...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

