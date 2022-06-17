EuroMillions: Search for owner of £1m winning Leicestershire ticket

A grandmother of ten has won a mutimillion pound home in the Cotswolds after entering a competition to raise money for the RSPCA.Susan Havenhand entered the Omaze competition to win the six bedroom house with a £10 ticket.The 71-year-old retired school teacher from Somerset had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband John had won.Havenhand says she is a long-time supporter of the RSPCA, a charity for which the competition raised £1 million.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Intimacy coordinator explains how to choreograph the perfect sex sceneExpert reveals modesty garments actors use during sex scenesWhat happens when actors become aroused while filming sex scenes?

