Lottery

EuroMillions: Search for owner of £1m winning Leicestershire ticket

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLottery organisers have made a "last-ditch search" to find the owner of a £1m winning ticket bought in Leicestershire. The EuroMillions ticket was bought in the Hinckley and Bosworth District...

www.bbc.com

#Leicestershire#Euromillions#Bbc News#East Midlands Lottery#The National Lottery
