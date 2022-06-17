East vs West Wastewater Wars Move Closer to Resolution
By MacKenzie Elmer
Voice of San Diego
2 days ago
Sewage is now a commodity, a drinking water resource in the world of California drought, and the city of San Diego and a bloc of eastern San Diego County water agencies have been fighting over it. Both parties will be recycling wastewater into drinking water but they need to...
Understaffing and mismanagement have significantly slowed San Diego’s investigations into leaking sewage, illegal fences, barking dogs and other code violations across the city, according to a new audit released June 9. The city’s backlog of cases approximately doubled between January 2018 and January 2021, from 3,178 to 6,306, the...
DEL MAR, Calif. — In the infield at the San Diego County Fair behind the main concert stage and next to the kiddie rides, fairgoers can find tiny homes. Offering a range of sizes from the ADU, or Accessory Dwelling Units at 400 to 1200 square feet to small homes up that are 40 feet long.
More than a dozen people got arrested outside the San Diego headquarters of Jack in the Box last week for attempting to shut down traffic while raising awareness of low pay and conditions in the fast-food industry. It was one of several demonstrations we’ve seen over the past year as...
June 17, 2022 (San Diego) – The U.S. Senate held a hearing this week on dire water shortages in the West, including critically low water shortages at the Colorado River, which provides water to cities across the Southwest including San Diego. As Senators sought solutions including acceleration of infrastructure projects, one bright spot came in testimony from San Diego County Water Authority’s general manager Sandra L. Kerl, who illustrated how our region’s investment in innovation, conservation and water reclamation have provided sustainable water solutions in a model that could be emulated in other areas.
They've been part of the American Dream, Southern California style for decades. But verdant lawns are disappearing more and more thanks to shrinking water supplies. The Golden State is now in its third year of drought. A study published by the journal Nature Climate Change in February found this is the worst drought in what is now the western United States in 1,200 years.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the fourth consecutive day Sunday following a run of 19 increases in 20 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $6.345.
June 13, 2022 (Barrett Junction ) -- The #Border13Fire east of Marron Valley Road has swelled to 350 acres and is 0% contained, growing swiftly from when it was reported two hours ago at just 30 acres, Cal Fire tweeted. This is a separate fire from the nearby Barrett Fire reported earlier.
Oceanside, CA – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) announced he has secured $5.2 million from the Army Corps of Engineers to make progress on the long-stalled San Luis Rey River Flood Protection Project, which is designed to provide flood protection for the surrounding community. The funding will be used for the geotechnical investigation of levees and environmental coordination, levee repair design, hydrology updates and hydraulic analysis, and the monitoring of both water quality and local species. Rep. Levin previously secured the authorization for the funding as part of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020.
One of the biggest changes to San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 — the Harbor Drive closure to all traffic and to anyone except those with a valid San Diego Comic-Con badge — is back again for 2022. Harbor Drive will close to traffic (including bikes, scooters, and skateboards)...
SAN DIEGO — New videos continue to surface showing city crews crushing bicycles during cleanups of homeless encampments in downtown San Diego. It happened after Mayor Todd Gloria recently announced his plans to ramp up enforcement of large homeless encampments near schools and near businesses in East Village. On...
Looking for a reason to make merry with summer’s official beginning just around the corner? Jump in for big celebrations of family and legacy this San Diego weekend. It’s the second year that Juneteenth – marking the day in 1865 that a group of former slaves in Texas learned of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation – has been a national holiday. Here’s some of the events on tap:
The rules of takeout are changing for California restaurants. But some of the state's largest counties say they're seeking an education-first approach to enforcing Assembly Bill 1276, popularly known as "Skip the Stuff."
(San Diego, CA) — More bike lanes are taking over San Diego streets and some residents and business owners are not happy about it. University Heights resident Susy Holts claims Mayor Todd Gloria is doing this despite months of pushback from residents in several communities. Crews from the City of San Diego were out early Tuesday morning, spray-painting curbs red as they add protected bike lanes to Park Boulevard. As a result, about 80 parking spaces will be eliminated. Some residents say they like the idea of being able to bike safely in the neighborhood. The Mayor’s Office says the bike lines were approved years ago after a review of public input.
