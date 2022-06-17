ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East vs West Wastewater Wars Move Closer to Resolution

By MacKenzie Elmer
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sewage is now a commodity, a drinking water resource in the world of California drought, and the city of San Diego and a bloc of eastern San Diego County water agencies have been fighting over it. Both parties will be recycling wastewater into drinking water but they need to...

