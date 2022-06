LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a Lincoln County home Tuesday afternoon. Deputies in the Moscow Mills area were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Santa Cruz Drive for a reported suicidal man. Once there, they learned a woman was also inside the home. After hearing no sounds of a disturbance and no response from anyone inside, officers enter the home where they found a man and woman shot and killed.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO