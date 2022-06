England and head coach Eddie Jones suffered complete embarrassment on the eve of their tour of Australia as they were hammered 52-21 by a 14-man Barbarians outfit. The Barbarians lost giant lock Will Skelton to a red card in the first half, but Jones’ men couldn’t make the most of the extra man in what was an awful display. Coached by France boss Fabien Galthie, the Barbarians were fully deserving winners as they scored eight tries to England’s three.

