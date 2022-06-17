ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Engine Capital Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of SciPlay Regarding Ongoing IP Agreement Negotiations with Light & Wonder

By Engine Capital, L.P. via Business Wire
ricentral.com
 2 days ago

Believes An Extension of IP Agreement Would Provide Little Value to SciPlay and Expresses Concerns Regarding Potential Conflicts of Interest Among Negotiating Parties. Calls on Board to Form Special Committee to Handle Negotiations and Appoint Lead Independent Director to Ensure Proper Oversight of Company’s Relationship with Light &...

business.ricentral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Atos CFO Lhopiteau to Exit as Company Pursues Planned Split

(Reuters) - French IT company Atos has announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Stéphane Lhopiteau days after a poorly received plan to split its operations and sell assets, set out last week along with the departure of CEO Rodolphe Belmer. Lhopiteau will leave in the second half of...
BUSINESS
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Shareholders Weigh In Against CEO Adam Aron, Casting Symbolic Vote To Reject His $18.9M Compensation Package

Click here to read the full article. AMC Entertainment shareholders have sent a message to the company’s CEO, Adam Aron, by voting decisively to reject his compensation package. In an SEC filing, the company said the vote yesterday at the company’s shareholder meeting was conducted “on a non-binding advisory basis,” meaning it doesn’t compel AMC to take any action. Aron’s total pay fell to $18.9 million in 2021 from $20.9 million in 2020. Given a chance to weigh in on the compensation of Aron and his C-suite colleagues, however, the holders of 86.9 million shares voted against it, with 52.1 million in...
NFL
Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

In hindsight, the nation's central bank left its foot on the accelerator for too long. Income stocks have a rich history of handily outperforming their non-dividend peers. These four dividend stocks are positioned to thrive in a Fed-driven bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Motley Fool

Long Term, Short Term, This Dividend Aristocrat Is a Winner

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Having raised its dividend for the last 60...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

UK Institute Pushes Ethical Code After Corporate Scandals

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's company directors should sign up to a code of conduct to improve behaviour in boardrooms after high-profile corporate collapses, such as builder Carillion and retailer BHS, an industry body proposed on Sunday. The Institute of Directors, which has about 20,000 members, proposed a voluntary nine-point code...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sciplay Corporation#Negotiation#The Company#Sciplay Corporation 6601#Company
Fast Company

Grove Collaborative stock starts trading on the NYSE today in a deal with Virgin Group’s SPAC

One of the leading sustainable consumer products companies, Grove Collaborative, is going public today. The company is a Certified B Corp, sells everything from bamboo toilet paper to compostable wet wipes, and is on a mission to turn an industry that is currently plastic-reliant into a more eco-friendly one. Today’s listing comes with the help of Virgin Group. Here’s what you need to know:
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Canada's Telus to Acquire LifeWorks for $2.3 billion

LifeWorks last week announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with TELUS whereby TELUS has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of LifeWorks for $2.3 billion. “We look forward to welcoming LifeWorks employees and customers into our TELUS Health family,” said Darren Entwistle,...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Mulls Rescue From Outside Firms Amid Staggering Losses: Report

An ailing crypto hedge fund is reportedly contemplating its options in dealing with massive losses, including being bailed out by other firms and selling remaining assets. In a new report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Three Arrows Capital founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu say the crypto hedge fund was hit with heavy losses amid the crypto downturn.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy