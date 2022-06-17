ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Celebrate Juneteenth this weekend

By Ross Terrell, Samuel Robinson
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 2 days ago

Last year, Juneteenth became the 11th federal holiday.

Flashback: June 19, 1865 was the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas received the news Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.

Context: President Joe Biden signed legislation into law last June in response to a summer of protests following George Floyd’s murder.

How to celebrate: The new federal holiday should be viewed as more than another day off from work, says Laquan Austion, founder of The Juneteenth Foundation based in Washington D.C. Here are some ways he says people can recognize Juneteenth:

  • Learn the history around the holiday. This is a moment to be introspective and ask "Why were people still enslaved in 1865? Why didn’t they get the information in Galveston?" he tells Axios.
  • Scholarships: Give to historically Black colleges and universities.
  • DEI: Push your company on diversity, equity and inclusion policies. "DEI is really sexy right now," he says. "We want to make sure that remains important. What are our companies’ plans?"
  • Celebrate: It's important to recognize that for some people, this is a "moment of solace and mourning," Austion says. But still, people should get out in their communities, go to events and use this as an "opportunity to learn and hear."

Zoom in: The country's largest Black majority city has several community organizations holding events this weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Galveston, TX
Society
City
Galveston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Galveston, TX
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Axios Detroit

Axios Detroit

Detroit, MI
100
Followers
113
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Detroit is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/detroit

Comments / 0

Community Policy