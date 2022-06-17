ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Adoption Stories

tricountyhumanesociety.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe receive wonderful stories of TCHS alumni on a regular basis, and we want to offer our sincere thanks to all who take the time to share them with us. We are invested in each and every pet we care for, and we want the best for them! This is why...

tricountyhumanesociety.org

Comments / 0

Related
dailyphew.com

Mom Follows Her Daughter To The Barn To Record What She Does Every Morning

A mother caught her daughter doing a stunning performance with one of the stable’s horses. It’s about a small girl from Staunton, Virginia, who has her own daily routine of reading her books to her four-legged companion, whom she not only rides but also reads to every morning.
Variety

‘We’re Here’ Uses Drag-tastic Stories to Explore Human Rights Issues

Click here to read the full article. Would you like your social-justice messages delivered with a huge dose of glamour from three world-class drag queens? Then “We’re Here” is for you! The premise is slyly subversive: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela roll into a small town in a more conservative part of the country, seek out the LGBTQ+ community and allies there to perform in a drag show, drum up publicity for it, then unleash fabulousness into the universe. Along the way, they hear heart-wrenching stories, joyous stories, survivor stories, sad stories and infuriating stories, culminating in an empowering drag...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy